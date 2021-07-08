Cancel
University, FL

MY Shower Door signs Peter Simmons III, University of Michigan football rising freshman, to an Endorsement deal

Company first in FL to sign college athlete since new NCAA rule was announced. One of Florida’s fastest-growing companies, MY Shower Door, is proud to announce that it has officially signed the University of Michigan rising freshman football player Peter Simmons III to represent the MY Shower Door brand. Simmons III is the son of the former Mayor of Bonita Springs, Peter Simmons II, and a proud Bishop Verot alumnus. MY Shower Door may be the first in Florida to sign a college athlete since the NCAA announced its new rule that went into effect as of July 1, 2021, allowing college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness.

