Reimagine the Legacy: Honoring Congressman John Lewis

A Thought Leadership Column for Saporta Report By A.J. Robinson. President of Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) July 30, 2021 will mark one year since civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis was laid to rest. For over six decades we recognized John as a man who courageously fought for racial equity and justice in America, a man who uncompromisingly served humanity to move democracy forward. Given all that John endured—hatred, racial brutality, beatings, a fractured skull, and a bout with pancreatic cancer—his life was still a lesson in moral clarity. John lived each day unwaveringly asking the fervent question, If not us, then who…if not now, then when?