2021 Shelby F-150 Revealed As Ford F-150 Raptor, Raptor R Alternative
The Blue Oval’s all-new, third generation 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor will arrive at dealers soon, and The Blue Oval is currently hard at work making sure the upcoming Raptor R can bring the heat to the 2021 Ram TRX. However, muscle truck shoppers in search of a unique performance powerhouse now have two more options in the form of the 2021 Shelby F-150, which offers buyers a naturally aspirated option, in addition to a supercharged variant with a potent 775 horsepower. The redesigned model has a lot to offer enthusiasts, assuming they’re willing to pluck down the considerable cash for one.fordauthority.com
Comments / 0