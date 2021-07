Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center paid the price — $563,810 — for a former hospital-employed doctor's fraudulent charges against federal insurance programs. In separate statements Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Santa Fe hospital said they reached a settlement in a case accusing a doctor who no longer works at Christus St. Vincent of making fraudulent claims. Christus didn't name the doctor in its statement, but the U.S. Attorney's Office identified him as Dr. Arthur Caire.