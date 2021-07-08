Cancel
Astronomy

China's Chang'e 5 moon landing site finally has a name

By Andrew Jones
Space.com
Space.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The landing site for China's complex Chang'e 5 moon sample and return mission now has a name: Statio Tianchuan. Statio means a post or station in Latin and is also used in the formal name for NASA's Apollo 11 landing site, Statio Tranquillitatis; and Statio Tianhe, China's Chang’e 4 landing site on the far side of the moon. Tianchuan comes from a Chinese constellation name, which means ship sailing in the Milky Way. Tianchuan consists of nine bright stars in eastern part of the constellation Perseus.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

