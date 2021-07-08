China's Chang'e 5 moon landing site finally has a name
The landing site for China's complex Chang'e 5 moon sample and return mission now has a name: Statio Tianchuan. Statio means a post or station in Latin and is also used in the formal name for NASA's Apollo 11 landing site, Statio Tranquillitatis; and Statio Tianhe, China's Chang’e 4 landing site on the far side of the moon. Tianchuan comes from a Chinese constellation name, which means ship sailing in the Milky Way. Tianchuan consists of nine bright stars in eastern part of the constellation Perseus.www.space.com
