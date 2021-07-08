Ohio GOP chair, former sr. advisor to former President Trump, to keynote annual Gallia GOP corn roast

GALLIPOLIS — Robert Paduchik, a former senior advisor to former President Donald J. Trump, will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming Gallia County Republican Party Corn Roast. Paduchik is also chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

The annual event features activities beginning at 6 p.m., July 15 at Raccoon Creek County Park’s Wild Turkey Shelter House. In addition to remarks by Paduchik, there will be food, games for all ages, and an auction.

The news release from the Gallia County Republican Party welcoming the community to the annual corn roast, also noted background on Paduchik as follows:

“Mr. Robert Paduchik is the current chairman of the Ohio Republican Party and was formally a senior advisor for Donald J. Trump’s 2020 Presidential Re-Election Campaign and was a linchpin in President Trump’s victory in Ohio. Robert Paduchik was elected co-chairman of the Republican National Committee in January of 2017 but left that position to join President Trump’s reelection campaign in 2019.

“In addition to his work for President Trump, Mr. Paduchik ran winning Ohio Presidential campaigns for President George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004, he ran Senator Portman’s campaign in 2010, and he has worked for former Governor Bob Taft, former Attorney General Jim Petro, and Governor Mike DeWine.

“The Gallia County Republican Party feels honored to have such an accomplished public figure speaking at their annual event and would love to have a large crowd to give Mr. Paduchik a huge Gallia County welcome.”

Information provided by the Gallia County Republican Party.