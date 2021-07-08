Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio GOP chair, former sr. advisor to former President Trump, to keynote annual Gallia GOP corn roast

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Posted by 
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYHEp_0arQCEUc00

GALLIPOLIS — Robert Paduchik, a former senior advisor to former President Donald J. Trump, will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming Gallia County Republican Party Corn Roast. Paduchik is also chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

The annual event features activities beginning at 6 p.m., July 15 at Raccoon Creek County Park’s Wild Turkey Shelter House. In addition to remarks by Paduchik, there will be food, games for all ages, and an auction.

The news release from the Gallia County Republican Party welcoming the community to the annual corn roast, also noted background on Paduchik as follows:

“Mr. Robert Paduchik is the current chairman of the Ohio Republican Party and was formally a senior advisor for Donald J. Trump’s 2020 Presidential Re-Election Campaign and was a linchpin in President Trump’s victory in Ohio. Robert Paduchik was elected co-chairman of the Republican National Committee in January of 2017 but left that position to join President Trump’s reelection campaign in 2019.

“In addition to his work for President Trump, Mr. Paduchik ran winning Ohio Presidential campaigns for President George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004, he ran Senator Portman’s campaign in 2010, and he has worked for former Governor Bob Taft, former Attorney General Jim Petro, and Governor Mike DeWine.

“The Gallia County Republican Party feels honored to have such an accomplished public figure speaking at their annual event and would love to have a large crowd to give Mr. Paduchik a huge Gallia County welcome.”

Information provided by the Gallia County Republican Party.

Comments / 0

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis, OH
632
Followers
46
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gallipolis Daily Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Gallia County, OH
State
Ohio State
Gallia County, OH
Government
Gallipolis, OH
Government
City
Gallipolis, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Petro
Person
George W Bush
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Gop#Sr#Republican#The Ohio Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy