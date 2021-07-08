Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Charges against U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte over 2016 Olympics incident in Brazil are dismissed

Las Cruces Sun-News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years after a saga that forced Ryan Lochte to leave the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, charges filed in a Rio court alleging the U.S. swimmer filed a false police report have been dismissed, the swimmer’s lawyer told USA TODAY Sports. The statute of limitations in the case -- stemming...

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lochte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Swimmer#U S#Rio#Usa Today Sports#Brazilian#Fifth Olympic#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USA Today
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportskjrh.com

U.S. Swimmer Andrew elects not to get vaccinated before Tokyo Olympics

A swimmer on the U.S. Olympic team says he is heading to the Tokyo Olympics without being vaccinated. During a USA Swimming media call on Thursday, Michael Andrew explained why he wouldn't be receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in the "distant future." According to the Washington Post and ESPN, Andrew said...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

U.S. swimmer Michael Andrew will remain unvaccinated for Olympics

U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew will remain unvaccinated for COVID-19 when he participates in the Tokyo Olympics set to begin this month, the Washington Post reports. The big picture: Andrew, 22, said he didn't want to get the vaccine in the month between trials and the Olympics because he didn't know how his body would react to it.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Swimmer Michael Andrew Admits He Refused to Have Coronavirus Vaccine Before Olympics

Michael Andrew—a U.S. swimming star who has a good chance of bringing home a gold medal from the Tokyo Games—has admitted that he refused to take a coronavirus vaccine before heading out to Japan. Andrew was criticized earlier this year when he revealed himself to be a vaccine sceptic, saying in January: “Just because everyone’s heading in one direction, why do we have to follow that direction?” On Thursday night, he came clean and told media that he has still not had his shots—and has no plans to do so. “I am not fully vaccinated, I’m not vaccinated,” he said. “My reason behind it is, for one, it was kind of a last moment, I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to... I have not had the vaccine yet and don’t plan on it in the future.” Andrew is the most well-known Olympian to reveal they have not received COVID vaccine.
SportsSand Hills Express

Star U.S. Olympic swimmer defends decision to not get vaccinated

Star American swimmer Michael Andrew says he is standing by his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine before the Tokyo Olympics. Andrew, an Olympic gold medal favorite, said in an interview on the Fox Business show “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday that remaining unvaccinated is a “risk” he’s willing to take.
FIFAFOX Sports

Katie Ledecky, Sunisa Lee highlight stars to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are coming fast, and we're only a few days away from watching some of our favorite athletes compete on the world's biggest stage. On Friday, NBC will air its first morning broadcast of an Olympic Opening Ceremony, live from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo at 6:55 a.m. ET. The Games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events held in 42 competition venues, and there will be no shortage of star power.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

US Olympic swimmer admits he’s unvaccinated as Tokyo bans fans over fears of superspreader games

US Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew has admitted to refusing a Covid vaccination before competing in Tokyo. The athlete told USA Today on Thursday he refused a vaccine because it could interfere with his training ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to begin on 23 July amid a state of emergency.“I am not fully vaccinated, I’m not vaccinated,” said the 22-year-old. “My reason behind it is, for one, it was kind of a last moment, I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to.”“I didn’t want to risk any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy