Listen To First Track “So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad” By John Murphy From James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD From Troll Court And WaterTower Music

By Michelle Hannett
wearemoviegeeks.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroll Court / WaterTower Music today released the track “So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad (from The Suicide Squad)” – the 1st track fans can hear from writer/director James Gunn’s upcoming superhero action adventure film The Suicide Squad, which features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. “So This Is the Famous Suicide Squad (from The Suicide Squad)” is the first track to be made available from British film composer John Murphy’s (Kick Ass, 28 Days Later, Snatch) album The Suicide Squad (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which is scheduled to be released in its entirety on August 6, in conjunction with the film’s release.

