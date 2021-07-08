Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Transparency will be key to growth of carbon-neutral LNG market, study finds

spglobal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn LNG tanker moored to a jetty. Source: Felix Cesare/Getty Creative via Getty Images. The budding trade of carbon-neutral LNG cargoes could play an important part in determining the role of the fuel in the energy transition, but improved transparency about climate-warming emissions by LNG buyers and sellers will be a key component of developing a "robust and trusted" market, according to a new study out of Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Carbon Dioxide#Climate Change#Lng#S P Global Platts#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Asian#Shell#Cheniere Energy Inc#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
SwedenPosted by
CBS News

Men have a bigger carbon footprint than women, climate study finds

Women may be stereotyped as the gender that likes to shop, but spending by men has a much larger carbon footprint, according to a study of consumers in Sweden. The study, published this week in the Journal of Industrial Ecology, looked at the carbon emissions created by consumption among categories like food, clothing, furniture and vacations. Even though the several hundred single men and women studied spent similar amounts of money, men's purchases created 16% higher emissions, the authors found.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Canada's oil and natural gas industry demonstrates transparency and performance with report on emissions

CAPP report first in a series of planned industry ESG disclosures. CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) released a new report titled, Canada's Natural Gas and Oil Emissions: Ongoing Reductions, Demonstrable Improvement. The report, which lays out the means to a lower-carbon future through innovation and new technology and illustrates the industry's proven track record of lowering emissions-intensity, is the first in a series of planned Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: US was No. 1 producer of natural gas and petroleum in 2020

The US produced more petroleum and natural gas than any other country in 2020. Average US solar construction costs continued to fall in 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Industrychemistryworld.com

Industry tightens emissions reduction targets

As COP26 approaches, many firms are announcing ambitious climate goals. But are they achievable?. At June’s G7 meeting, leaders pledged to take action to decarbonise industrial sectors such as chemicals and petrochemicals by harnessing collective strengths in science and innovation. The chemicals sector has some catching up to do if it’s to achieve the deep decarbonisation required to put the world on track to avoid the most dangerous increases in temperature. And such is its reach into every sector of society, its action is pivotal to enable the world to reach net zero.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy for Their Renewable Energy Focus

The year 2020 was a landmark year when it comes to investment in low-carbon energy transition. During the year, total renewable energy investment exceeded $500 billion for the first time. The record investment came amidst the headwinds created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Clearly, renewable energy investments are gaining traction....
Anchorage, AKapi.org

New Analysis: Alaska-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries

ANCHORAGE, AK, July 20, 2021—The American Petroleum Institute (API) today released a new analysis of the natural gas and oil industry’s vast economic impact on Alaska’s economy and highlighted its importance to the state’s post-pandemic recovery. The study, conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by API, is based on the latest government data available and shows that Alaska’s natural gas and oil industry supported 47,300 total jobs across the state’s economy in 2019. Alaska ranked as the state with the highest percentage of total economic contributions by the natural gas and oil industry, generating $19.4 billion toward the state’s gross domestic product—including $4.6 billion added to total labor income.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Climate talk overtakes ‘growth’ on fossil fuel conference calls

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies are more likely to talk to Wall Street about emissions than how their businesses might grow. That, at least, is according to a Bloomberg analysis of conference calls for the world’s 25 biggest fossil fuel producers including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Gazprom PJSC. The data shows how environmental buzzwords and key phrases such as “carbon,” “climate change” and “renewables” are finding its way into conversations with analysts and investors like never before.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Analysis Shows Oil and Gas Execs Using More Environmental Buzzwords

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest oil and gas companies are more likely to talk to Wall Street about emissions than how their businesses might grow. That, at least, is according to a Bloomberg analysis of conference calls for the world’s 25 biggest fossil fuel producers including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Gazprom PJSC. The data shows how environmental buzzwords and key phrases such as “carbon”, “climate change” and “renewables” are finding its way into conversations with analysts and investors like never before.
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Cheniere (LNG) Inks 15-Year Gas Supply Deal WithTourmaline

LNG - Free Report) , recently signed a long-term gas supply agreement (GSA) with Tourmaline Oil Marketing Corp., a unit of Tourmaline Oil Corp., Canada's largest natural gas producer. Per the terms of the agreement, Tourmaline will supply 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas to Corpus Christi Stage III...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

World’s First High-Frequency Decentralized Energy Market Helps Drive Port of Rotterdam’s Energy Transition

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first high-frequency decentralized energy trading platform was successfully piloted at the Port of Rotterdam. Jointly developed by S&P Global Platts and BlockLab, Distro is a new microgrid electricity trading platform that leverages both Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain’s distributed ledger technology.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Azerbaijan warned of need for energy diversity

Azerbaijan risks significant economic shocks in the future if it continues to rely heavily on oil and gas as the main pillar of its economy, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) warns. The post-Soviet development of Azerbaijan's substantial energy reserves, and the construction of new pipelines to...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Chevron’s carbon capture struggle shows Big Oil’s climate hurdle

The world’s biggest project to capture and store carbon dioxide isn’t working like it should, highlighting the challenges oil companies face in tackling their greenhouse gas emissions. Chevron Corp.’s system at the $54 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas export plant in Australia missed a local government target to inject captured...
Energy Industryeia.gov

United States continued to lead global petroleum and natural gas production in 2020

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Statistics. Note: Petroleum includes crude oil, condensate, and natural gas plant liquids. More petroleum and natural gas was produced in the United States than in any other country during 2020 (a trend that began in 2014), despite year-on-year declines from the record-high production in 2019. U.S. petroleum and natural gas output in 2020 totaled 66.9 quadrillion British thermal units (quads), which was more than both Russia’s 45.5 quads and Saudi Arabia’s 26.5 quads of petroleum and natural gas production.
Industrybostonnews.net

Metallurgical Coal Market is Going to Boom with Glencore, Yancoal, Mechel

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Metallurgical Coal Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Metallurgical Coal Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Metallurgical Coal market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Metallurgical Coal Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economyfinextra.com

Danske Bank introduces carbon neutral mortgage

Danske Bank's Northern Ireland unit has launched the UK’s first mortgage to be certified as carbon neutral. The mortgage was certified by the Carbon Trust, which has measured the carbon footprint of providing mortgages, including the emissions generated throughout the mortgage lifecycle. Physical paperwork forms the largest part of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy