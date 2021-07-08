Transparency will be key to growth of carbon-neutral LNG market, study finds
An LNG tanker moored to a jetty. Source: Felix Cesare/Getty Creative via Getty Images. The budding trade of carbon-neutral LNG cargoes could play an important part in determining the role of the fuel in the energy transition, but improved transparency about climate-warming emissions by LNG buyers and sellers will be a key component of developing a "robust and trusted" market, according to a new study out of Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.www.spglobal.com
Comments / 0