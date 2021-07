Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeals court has dealt Gov. Ron DeSantis a setback in his legal fight with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the agency’s restrictions on operations of cruise ships. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa on June 18 blocked the CDC from enforcing the rules, including a requirement that most […] The post Federal appeals court sides with CDC on cruise ship rules; DeSantis vows to go to U.S. Supreme Court if necessary appeared first on Florida Phoenix.