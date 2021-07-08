Cancel
Video Games

Nintendo Switch OLED Drops on October 8

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, we reported on the Nintendo Switch with an OLED screen dropping this fall and now we have an official release date. Many were expecting a 4K Switch Pro but instead will have to settle for this updated version of the Switch which hits shelves and internet stores on October 8.

#New Nintendo#Oled#Handheld#The Nintendo Switch#Oled#Sd#Lan
