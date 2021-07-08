Nintendo Switch OLED Drops on October 8

After the Nintendo Switch OLED went up for preorder on Thursday, July 15, the new Switch model is sold out at major retailers; however, we continue to see sporadic Switch OLED restocks into Friday morning, with the system popping up again at GameStop (Pro members only) and Walmart. It's a safe bet that this'll keep happening between now and October 8, when the Switch OLED releases, so if you're still wanting to get your hands on Nintendo's newest iteration of the Switch, persistence will be key (Wario64 is a great account to follow on Twitter for immediate notifications on restocks). We've rounded up Switch OLED preorder links below so you can check for current availability. Amazon US listings have only just popped up, so keep an eye on those as stock will likely be available soon.