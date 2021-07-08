Woman arrested after drugs discovered during traffic stop

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on numerous drug charges after cocaine and marijuana were recovered during a traffic stop on Thursday. According to a LaGrange Police Department press release, Keyanna Hanns, 42, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of narcotics within 1,000 of a drug free zone. Additional charges regarding the children and living conditions are pending as the investigations continues, per LPD.