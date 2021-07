By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After missing for two weeks, the body of a man married to a Pittsburgh native was recovered from the Surfside condo collapse. The body of Ruslan Manashirvo was recovered Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was 36 years old. Nicole Doran-Manashirov, a South Park native who is married to Rusland, is still unaccounted for. #UPDATE 68: We have identified five additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/QbvdEfQdt2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 8, 2021 Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.