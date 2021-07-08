Cancel
Challis, ID

Jack Chinook Salmon stocked in Mosquito Flat

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonnel from Idaho Fish and Game's Sawtooth Hatchery released 250 jack Chinook salmon in Mosquito Flat Reservoir near Challis on Thursday, July 8. “Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to have any Chinook salmon fisheries in the Upper Salmon River this year, due to low wild fish returns, as well as low adult hatchery returns. But we have been seeing a good return of hatchery jack Chinook salmon, particularly at Sawtooth Hatchery,” said Greg Schoby, Fish and Game fisheries manager. “We’re working to get as many of these fish out into places where anglers have the opportunity to harvest them.”

idfg.idaho.gov

