Reader feedback was mixed to a recent column expressing regret that the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s rejected Mark Grace (again, the only ballplayer to lead the Major Leagues in hits in a decade not elected to Cooperstown besides Pete Rose). Some shared my sense of injustice at Grace’s snub, and others said he deserves ostracism for his history of DUIs, which can be dangerous to others as well as irresponsible, and the private Hall of Fame and voting baseball writers are free to honor more exemplary athletes such as fellow first baseman and Illinois native Jim Thome.