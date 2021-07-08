Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Whitmer Announces $15.6 Million Grant for Talent Development

By Eric Lloyd
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 12 days ago

A new grant program is spending millions of dollars to get more people trained and qualified for better paying careers.

The MILEAP program has been a long time coming and now workers across the state are about to see the benefit.

This new investment is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “60 by 30” plan, that’s 60% of Michiganders with a post high school certificate of some sort by 2030. It was a lofty goal to begin with and needed investment to get there. This $15.6 million investment is aimed at helping more than 5,000 people obtain that goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mU7rR_0arQ8wql00

“We’ve got to make sure everyone knows there is a path for them to be successful,” said Whitmer, “And to have a good life here in Michigan.”

In her first State of the State address, Whitmer wanted to boost the state’s post-secondary education rate. The MILEAP grant program is sending that money to ten organizations across the state.

“Some people don’t feel like they are qualified,” said Lisa Schut with Northwest Michigan Works, “So for them we want to help give them that support they need to take that next step.”

Northwest Michigan Works will get just over a million of that money, With it, they will hire two full time case workers to help 375 people in the area. Then find a way for them to afford it.

“Others may not have the skills they need to obtain these positions so the grant offers scholarships and other financial assistance,” said Schut.

This plan was laid out well before the COVID-19 pandemic but the jobs demand since, has only compounded and exposed the need for qualified workers.

“Before the pandemic, we had the same problem we have now, it just seems larger,” said Schut.

The grant began July 1st and Northwest Michigan Works expects to start helping people by the fall and it will fund for the next two years.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mileap#Michiganders#Northwest Michigan Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StateWKRG

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $29 million going to small and rural areas

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — The state of Florida through the Department of Economic Opportunity is awarding $29 million to small and rural communities. Governor Ron DeSantis said the funding will be a part of Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program. “Fortunately of that 29 million and those 42...
Michigan Statejtv.tv

Gov. Whitmer Announces More Than 1 Million Michiganders Signed Up for “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes”

More than one million Michiganders have entered the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, a lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships. In an effort to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes includes thirty Daily Drawing prizes worth $50,000 for those who get their first dose during the sweepstakes.
Educationthecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer line-item vetoes $155 million funding for struggling K-5 students

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an education bill into law after line-item vetoing $155 million to help struggling kindergarten through five-year-olds recover from COVID-19 learning loss. Great Lakes Education Project (GLEP) Executive Director Beth DeShone criticized the line-item veto. “Gretchen Whitmer locked students out of their classrooms...
PoliticsPosted by
9&10 News

State Announces $10 Million Federal Grant for Trades Apprenticeships

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made it a point to highlight and grow the state’s skilled trades industry and Thursday she announced some federal funding to help. “This benefits the employee, their family, generations of the family and benefits the employer,” said Gov. Whitmer, “And certainly our overall Michigan economy.”. Apprenticeships...
Politicslegalnews.com

Gov. Whitmer signs legislation regulating marijuana

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that protects the public health and safety of Michigan residents by regulating the intoxicating substance delta-8 THC derivative that is currently being sold – untested and unregulated – in convenience stores, gas stores, and tobacco/smoke shops throughout the state. Starting on October...
Advocacykfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Announces $4 Million to Benefit 26 Kansas Nonprofits

Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that 26 Kansas Nonprofit Organizations will receive more than $4 million in Community Service Tax Credits to improve fundraising efforts for education, healthcare, childcare, and housing projects. The CSP program provides a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities with a population of...
Michigan Statemichigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer Secures Grant to Expand Employment Opportunities for Michiganders

Gov. Whitmer Secures Grant to Expand Employment Opportunities for Michiganders. Gov. Whitmer Secures Grant to Expand Employment Opportunities for Michiganders. State Apprenticeship Equity, Expansion and Innovation Registered Apprenticeship grant will support career opportunities for underrepresented populations. LANSING, Mich. - Governor Whitmer today announced that the Michigan Department of Labor and...
Lansing, MIWLNS

Whitmer presents grants for safe, clean drinking water

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer announced that more than $15 million in grants are going towards the MI Clean water plan, which will help boost drinking water infrastructure and secure safe, clean tap water all over Michigan. The MI Clean Water plan is a $500 million investment presented by...
Politics977wmoi.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $8 Million Expansion of Apprenticeship Pathways

State to expand and diversify Apprenticeship Illinois program with new competitive funding opportunity; Investments in workforce support Illinois economic recovery. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced an $8 million expansion of the Apprenticeship Illinois program. Through a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), DCEO will expand innovative and high-quality apprenticeship programs to prepare Illinoisans for jobs in high-demand industries. Through the expansion, the State aims to serve an additional 750 apprentices across key industries, with plans to reach underserved populations as well as industries heavily impacted by COVID-19.
EducationWSLS

Gov. Northam announces $700 million investment to achieve universal broadband by 2024

By 2024, Virginia plans to have universal broadband — expediting the Commonwealth’s original goal by four years. On Friday at the Southwest Virginia High Education Center at 1 p.m., Gov. Northam is set to announce that the state plans to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to make that a reality. Originally, the goal was to achieve universal broadband in Virginia by 2028. But according to Northam’s office, this funding allows for the state to expedite that goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy