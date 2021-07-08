Gov. Whitmer Announces $15.6 Million Grant for Talent Development

A new grant program is spending millions of dollars to get more people trained and qualified for better paying careers.

The MILEAP program has been a long time coming and now workers across the state are about to see the benefit.

This new investment is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “60 by 30” plan, that’s 60% of Michiganders with a post high school certificate of some sort by 2030. It was a lofty goal to begin with and needed investment to get there. This $15.6 million investment is aimed at helping more than 5,000 people obtain that goal.

“We’ve got to make sure everyone knows there is a path for them to be successful,” said Whitmer, “And to have a good life here in Michigan.”

In her first State of the State address, Whitmer wanted to boost the state’s post-secondary education rate. The MILEAP grant program is sending that money to ten organizations across the state.

“Some people don’t feel like they are qualified,” said Lisa Schut with Northwest Michigan Works, “So for them we want to help give them that support they need to take that next step.”

Northwest Michigan Works will get just over a million of that money, With it, they will hire two full time case workers to help 375 people in the area. Then find a way for them to afford it.

“Others may not have the skills they need to obtain these positions so the grant offers scholarships and other financial assistance,” said Schut.

This plan was laid out well before the COVID-19 pandemic but the jobs demand since, has only compounded and exposed the need for qualified workers.

“Before the pandemic, we had the same problem we have now, it just seems larger,” said Schut.

The grant began July 1st and Northwest Michigan Works expects to start helping people by the fall and it will fund for the next two years.