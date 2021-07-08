S&P upgrades Illinois bond rating

Gov. JB Pritzker is pictured during a press event in May in Springfield. On Thursday, the governor called the upgrade of the state's bond rating by S&P a result of his administration "making responsible decisions step by step, day by day, working closely with our partners in state government." House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, pictured in the background, called Thursday's upgrade the result of “positive changes you see when government leadership is truly working for the people they represent.” (Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki)