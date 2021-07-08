Because of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Monolith Soft’s profits grew by 138.2%

Nintendo has announced that the Wii U eShop and Nintendo 3DS eShop will no longer allow owners to add funds with a credit card as of January 18, 2022, for the Japan region at least. This does not mean the end of digital sales on those platforms in Japan though. It will still be possible to add funds via prepaid Nintendo cards or to funnel funds into a linked Nintendo Network ID (NNID) account online or through Nintendo Switch. So while you will not be able to use a credit card to directly add funds to purchase games on the Wii U or 3DS eShop for the Japan region, the ability to purchase any games you want will still be there. It will just be more inconvenient.