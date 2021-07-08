Cancel
Video Games

Because of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Monolith Soft’s profits grew by 138.2%

My Nintendo News
 13 days ago

It isn’t unusual for Monolith Soft to see their profits increase. In fact, they have seen an increase in profits for 7 of the last 8 fiscal years. However, 2020 was a big year for the company. You see, not only did Monolith Soft release Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, but they assisted with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Both of them, especially the latter, sold well.

#Xenoblade Chronicles#Monolith Soft#Japanese
