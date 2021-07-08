Swiss chocolatier Läderach includes Orlando in big U.S. expansion

Coconut Cartel brings the best of Miami to the rest of the world in a bottle. In 2021, its founders became famous for their fresh branded coconuts, and their latest creation, Coconut Cartel Special Añejo, was inspired by their clients’ preference for serving their fresh coconuts with a shot of premium aged rum. What you’ll find inside the bottle embodies just that, a unique blend of Guatemalan Añejo Rum, aged for up to 12 years and cut to proof with real, fresh coconut water. The natural minerality in the coconut water makes its blend uniquely smooth, with notes of wood, vanilla and caramel at first, and a touch of coconut and salt at the finish. Coconut Cartel is refreshing, delicious and perfect for easy sipping. Its founders, Dani and Mike Zig are Miami natives of Guatemalan and Venezuelan descent; having spent many years living in Guatemala they developed a passion for local agriculture and premium rums.