Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

How much $1M can buy you in Houston

By Jeff Jeffrey
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home prices are surging across the state, which means that million-dollar home ain’t what it used to be.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateveryvintagevegas.com

Should you wait to buy a home?

Others may consider waiting for another year and hoping that purchasing a home will be less expensive then. Let’s look at that possibility. We’ve already established that a monthly mortgage payment is determined by the price of the home and the mortgage rate. A lower monthly payment would require one of those two elements to decrease over the next year. However, experts are forecasting the exact opposite:
Houston, TXrealtynewsreport.com

Carroll Sells Houston Property

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Carroll, an Atlanta-based real estate investment and management firm, announced that it has sold Arium Park West, a multifamily property in West Houston. Located at 15555 Richmond Avenue, the 342-unit garden community, is near Houston’s key employment centers including the Energy Corridor, and the...
Houston, TXMySanAntonio

Did you know you can rent private pools in Houston?

Not everyone is lucky enough to have pool access through the hot Houston summer. But fret not—everything is rentable these days, including people's own swimming pools. STAY COOL: These Houston hotels offer day passes to their pools. Swimply allows you to rent a pool by the hour when the sun...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

Buying great stocks at bargain prices is a great time-tested investment strategy. The pieces are in place for today's bull market to get an extra boost. The stock market indexes continue to hit new all-time highs, and though all parties must eventually come to an end, there are indications this one still has some room to run.
Real Estatebizjournals

Nashville remains one of the fastest-selling housing markets in the US

Greater Nashville ranks second in the U.S. for fastest-selling homes. The average home in Greater Nashville sold in 11 days last month, according to the latest Re/Max National Housing Report. That places Nashville No. 2 in the country, with the average home selling two days slower than the first-place market,...
Houston, TXKHOU

Houston has four area codes, so why is 713 so special?

HOUSTON — Houston boasts four area codes and local residents feel very strongly about each one, but why does 713 get a special day for celebration?. For starters, area code 713 is undoubtedly the OG!. It was established back in 1947 as part of the North American Numbering Plan, and...
Real EstateHousing Wire

The housing market is losing steam

Mortgage applications for new home purchases in June decreased 3% from May and 23.8% year over year, suggesting a slowdown in the housing market, according to a recent report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. New single-family home sales were reported at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 704,000 units in...
Real EstateNBC San Diego

Builders Pull Back as More Homebuyers Are Priced Out of the Market

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, fell more than expected to the lowest since August. Mortgage applications to purchase a newly built home dropped nearly 24% in June year over year. The median price of a newly built home in May was up 18% compared with May 2020. There...
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Shift in metro Phoenix’s housing market is coming

Sellers’ grip on metro Phoenix’s housing market is starting to slip. The supply of Valley homes for sale has steadily been climbing for the past few months, giving buyers worn out by bidding wars and new monthly home price records a better chance to close on one. Drops in listing...
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Home sales are beginning to stall as buyers hit their limit

Home sales fell 1.2% from May to June, the largest drop at this time of year on record since at least 2012, according to a new Redfin study released this week. The national median home-sale price hit a record high of $386,888, up 25% year over year, but a slight decline from the record of 26% in May. The number of homes for sale fell 28% year over year from 2020, and the typical home sold in just 14 days — a record low and, down from 39 days in June 2020.
Real EstateFlorida Weekly

U.S. pending home sales bounce back 8 percent

Pending home sales across the U.S. rebounded strongly in May, reaching the highest reading ever for the month of May since 2005, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four U.S. regions registered both month-over-month increases and year-over-year gains for pending home sales contract transactions for the month of...
Real Estaterealtor.com

The Shortage of Starter Homes Extends Beyond Major Cities

For first-time buyers looking for starter homes in this year’s hot housing market, a decadeslong trend could further delay this long-awaited money milestone. The supply of entry-level housing, which Freddie Mac defines as homes up to 1,400 square feet, is near a five-decade low, and data on new construction from the National Association of Home Builders shows that single-family homes are significantly bigger than they were years ago.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Price Stats Quell Buyers' Market Reemergence Talk

Home prices have risen by an annualized rate of 10.7% in the first six months, according to a report from Radian. Median home price in the U.S. increase to $282,976 in June 2021. Home prices jumped at an annualized rate of 11.7% in Q2 2021. As many hoped for a...
San Francisco, CAKRON4

More Bay Area homes now on the market, Zillow says

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Some good news for home buyers, housing inventory is rising. According to Zillow, people in the market for a new home are seeing more options popping up in their searches. KRON4’s Michelle Kingston reports the demand for homes remains strong and prices continue to stay...
Austin, TXrealtynewsreport.com

LGI Homes Expands Austin Activity Bigly

AUSTIN – (Realty News Report) – LGI Homes, a publicly-traded builder based in The Woodlands, is expanding in Austin, one of the hottest housing markets in the nation. LGI Homes recently acquired the real estate assets of Buffington Homebuilding Group, one of the largest privately held homebuilders in Austin for approximately $40 million in cash. The acquired assets include over 100 homes under construction, over 350 finished lots and control of approximately 150 additional finished lots that will be available for future sales.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Homebuyers Aren't Seeing Savings From Falling Lumber Prices – Here's Why

Lumber prices hit a record high on May 7, at $1,670.50 per thousand board feet on a closing basis. That was more than six times their pandemic low in April of last year. Steel mill products, used as inputs to steel building materials, jumped in price by about 70% in the first few months of 2021 and have yet to level off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy