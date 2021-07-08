Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Report: Drought Worsened Across Much of Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED (KROC-AM News) - Over 90 percent of Minnesota is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions and close to 40 percent is now in severe drought. The updated U.S. Drought Monitor Report issued today by the National Weather Service, which does not factor in the rain that fell across the state on Tuesday, shows the ongoing drought expanded significantly since the previous update a week ago to cover almost 93 percent of Minnesota. It reported last week that only about 11 percent of Minnesota was experiencing severe drought conditions, which have since expanded to cover most of the west half of the state.

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Houston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Lake Superior#Wabasha Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SciencePosted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Forest that Was Once Lost for 78 Years is an Incredible Wonder

How does a forest go missing for 78 years? Because that's what happened to a forest in northern Minnesota back in the late 1800s. Thanks to the forest getting lost, it saved some incredibly rare old-growth trees (aka, trees that have been around for a long, long time). The forest is called the Lost 40 Scientific and Natural Area (SNA). It is a part of the Big Fork State Forest up in Koochiching and Itasca counties.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Has Reached Major Drought Threshold

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Most of Minnesota has experienced a very dry late spring/early summer and a state agency has just announced a significant milestone has been reached. The Minnesota DNR has declared the state is now in a drought warning phase. According to the DNR, “The warning...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Is Getting Ready to Get Rid of Its Mn-PASS Lanes

If you travel during peak times in the Twin Cities metro, here's a head's up that those Mn-PASS lanes are going away soon. Okay, while it's true that MnPASS itself, which is located on several interstates in the metro, IS going away, those high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes are staying-- they're just being replaced with E-ZPass.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Don’t Miss Terri Clark In Southeast Minnesota This Friday

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Maybe something that you and your friends can enjoy?. Terri Clark is known for her many hits including Girls Lie Too, You're Easy On The Eyes, If I Were You, Better Things To Do, and more! Clark, a native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, "has sold over five million albums and achieved Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Triple Platinum status as certified by the CRIA and RIAA. She also has the honor of being the only Canadian female artist to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry."
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Popular Rochester Lake and Beach FINALLY Open 7 Days A Week

Good news as we enjoy temperatures climbing back up into the upper upper 80's and low 90's another Rochester, Minnesota, watering hole has opened up for seven day a week use. According to Rochester Parks and Rec, as of today, July 20, 2021, the mining at Cascade Lake is now done. That means the beach and the water are now open seven days a week until Labor Day (Monday, September 6th).
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Busy Highway-52 On-Ramp in Rochester Will Be Closed Tuesday

Here's a head's up that one of Rochester's busiest on-ramps onto Highway-52 north will be closed Tuesday, July 20th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding drivers in Rochester about a Highway-52 on-ramp closure Tuesday (7/20) that could add more time to your commute. And if you're like me, you need all the time you can get in the morning when you're heading to work!
Elko New Market, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Elko New Market Man Wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year Award & $100K

Seth Feider of Elko New Market has had plenty of reason to smile this week. He went into this weekend's Bassmaster fishing contest in New York as the points leader for the Angler of the Year award, he had finished 4 times in the top-10 through 9 events this year, and he is doing what he loves, fishing. That smile got a little bit bigger yesterday as Seth was crowned the Angler of the Year with his 5 fish catch that totaled 20 lbs 3 oz to cement his crown.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Die Because of a Snake Bite in Oregon Trail? Thank a Minnesota Teacher

Another in a continuing series looking at Legendary Minnesotans, the people that make this state such a great place to live, work, and play in. The Legendary Minnesotans this week are the three teachers who invented Oregon Trail. That's a right. 3 Minnesota teachers, and Minnesota tech company, gave us one of the most beloved video games in the history of the USA.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Sees First Monthly Jobs Decline in 6 Months

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - After five straight months of growth, Minnesota experienced a modest decline in jobs in June. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the seasonally adjusted net loss was around 600 jobs and marks the first monthly drop in jobs since December of last year. The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was steady at four percent which is less than half of the size of the jobless rate reported for June of last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy