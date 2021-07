The International Flower and Garden Festival recently ended in EPCOT, but in just a few days it’ll be time for the 2021 International Food & Wine Festival to take over!. We’re talking all kinds of food booths, the return of the cheese crawl, scavenger hunts, and more! We previously got a look at all of the booths that are confirmed to return to the festival, but now we’ve got a look at ALL of the menus for these booths! Warning: you might not want to read this post while hungry!