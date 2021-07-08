Cancel
Did the New York Jets ‘finally’ solve their offensive line woes?

By Alexander Wilson
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just one spot ahead of the New York Giants, the Jets ranked 31st in pass blocking efficiency last season, per PFF. In run blocking, they landed at 20th, thanks to a surprisingly successful performance by right tackle George Fant. Hopefully, with the insertion of UNC stand-out running back Michael Carter, the Jets will finally have a more committed running approach. With head coach Robert Saleh coming from the Kyle Shanahan system in San Francisco, it is possible they utilize a rotation of backs, exposing mismatches and running lanes.

NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 7/7/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great star to the day. Forgotten in the shuffle of the offseason is the Jets acquirement of Lamarcus Joyner during free agency. With the plan to move Joyner back to his free safety position, there’s a real likelihood that the team plans on running a lot of ‘Big Nicke’ or ‘Big Dime’ packages. This scenario seems even more likely considering what their rivals have been doing. The New England Patriots brought in two elite tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, while the Dolphins have also decided to get ‘bigger’ at their respective skill player positions. With the way offenses are moving the ball as well, having another defensive back on the field who plays at a linebacker slot could do wonder for coverages and assignments. With CJ Mosley commanding the defense and getting people into the right position, the defense should hopefully see a decent surge in production under this season compared to last - at least, that is the hope. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets offseason recap 2021: Linebackers

Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 campaign. With the offseason in the rearview mirror, ESM looks back on the green...
NFLganggreennation.com

Scouting Jets Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Over the past few months, we’ve been taking an in-depth look at each of the Jets’ rookies. We’re now taking a break from that to bring you our scouting report on the recent veteran addition, offensive tackle Morgan Moses. The 30-year old Moses is listed at 6’6” and 330 pounds...
NFLthejetpress.com

NY Jets offensive line looks drastically improved on paper

NY Jets general manager Joe Douglas has emphasized on numerous occasions how important it is to build through the trenches. Keeping your quarterback protected makes everything easier for your team and Douglas understands that. The former Philadelphia Eagles executive took over in 2019 and it's been an uphill battle ever since to improve this offensive line.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets to host joint practices vs. Philadelphia

Another chapter has added to the northeastern battle of green football. The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that One Jets Drive will host joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park. These practices land on August 24 and 25, days before the teams face off in their respective preseason finales on August 27 at MetLife Stadium.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the New York Jets roster within the competitive AFC East

How does the New York Jets’ roster fare when comparing it against the rest of the AFC East, position-by-position?. If the New York Jets hope to be relevant in December, winning their AFC East matchups is a must. Before we know it, the summer will be nearing its end and...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Pre-1982 sack totals revealed for NFL, New York Jets

The history books of the NFL and the New York Jets have been rewritten, as sack totals from seasons prior to 1982 have finally been released. Since their introduction as an official statistic in 1982, sacks have long been considered the primary barometer for evaluating pass rushers. They have helped us paint the picture of NFL history (and New York Jets history), making it easier to identify the most dominant rushers the league has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan trying to recruit Joe Staley to 49ers staff, but the former tackle isn’t ready

365 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley retired after the 2019 season due to a "deteriorating neck injury." Since then, there has been speculation that the fan-favorite might be a good candidate to join head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff. Maybe that will happen one day. Don't hold your breath, though.
NFLWrcbtv.com

New York Jets assistant coach in critical condition following bicycle accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp is in critical condition following a bicycling accident, Lieutenant Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department in California tells CNN. Knapp, 58, collided with a single motorist on Saturday and sustained major injuries, according to police. San Ramon is about 30 miles...
NFLNew York Post

Jets out of options after Marcus Maye deadline passes

Marcus Maye enjoyed the well-timed best season of his career in the final year of his contract. Can he do it again? Maye and the Jets should find out soon after Thursday’s NFL-imposed 4 p.m. deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions passed without a deal in place. Negotiations cannot resume until after the season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

It’s been a while since we had a good trade rumor involving disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network is here to end the drought. On Monday, Beasley reported that the Miami Dolphins would still consider trading for Deshaun Watson if his ongoing legal...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Bucs Could Face Major Punishment From The NFL

The NFL world learned last week that Tom Brady played the entire 2020-21 season with a torn MCL. Talk about a legend. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they could face a massive punishment from the NFL for keeping the injury a secret. The Bucs never listed Brady on their injury report...

