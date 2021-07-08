Popshop Live Ramps Up, Betting Live-Shopping Is the Future of Ecommerce

As the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed small businesses, some struggling companies turned to livestreaming-based ecommerce business PopShop Live to stay afloat.

Now, PopShop Live wants to prove that ecommerce via live streaming is here to stay.

Valued at $100 million, the company announced a Series A round of funding Thursday. PopShop declined to disclose how much it raised in the funding round, though TechCrunch reported the funding was around $20 million.

The round was led by Benchmark and included TQ Ventures, Mantis VC and Access Industries.

PopShop Live also hired former Instagram and Instacart executive Bangaly Kaba to lead platform growth and former head of Uber Eats Jason Droege to lead expansion, the company announced.

Founded in 2019, PopShop is one of several Los Angeles-based startups competing in the emerging livestreaming ecommerce world that includes talkshoplive, a streaming service for celebrities, and Whatnot, a streaming service for collectibles.

"Livestream commerce is not just a trend in China and through the pandemic," said Popshop Live board member Matt Cohler in announcing the raise. "It is an emerging multi-billion-dollar phenomenon whose growth is accelerating every day."

The company sees itself as a combination of online commerce with the experience of in-person shopping. Customers can scroll through live feeds of merchants selling items, interact with sellers and purchase items through PopShop's app. The startup claims that traditional brick-and-mortar sellers are shifting their focus to its platform, after seeing higher sales and rates of customer convergence.