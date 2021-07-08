Rethinking Wi-Fi: 10 reasons why Wi-Fi HaLow will supercharge the IoT
While conventional Wi-Fi is the most ubiquitous wireless communications protocol in use today, the rapid growth of the IoT has forced a rethinking of Wi-Fi, revealing technological gaps and what role it needs to play in an all-encompassing connected world. The higher demands for long-range connectivity and low power requirements for many IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications are ushering in 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow at an increasingly faster rate this year and for the years ahead.www.electronicproducts.com
