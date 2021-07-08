Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Rethinking Wi-Fi: 10 reasons why Wi-Fi HaLow will supercharge the IoT

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile conventional Wi-Fi is the most ubiquitous wireless communications protocol in use today, the rapid growth of the IoT has forced a rethinking of Wi-Fi, revealing technological gaps and what role it needs to play in an all-encompassing connected world. The higher demands for long-range connectivity and low power requirements for many IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications are ushering in 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow at an increasingly faster rate this year and for the years ahead.

www.electronicproducts.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Iot Devices#Iot#Ieee#The Wi Fi Alliance#Wfa#Kbits S#Mbits S#Ofdm#Wlan#Ap#Bluetooth#Wi Fi 4#Wi Fi 5#Halow#Wi Fi Security#Ota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Connect to a Hidden Wi-Fi Network in Windows 10

By their nature, hidden Wi-Fi networks cannot be joined using the standard way. They are designed to remain hidden, out of sight from most users. When you enable your Wi-Fi in Windows 10, you will not see the network under available networks. So, how can you connect to a hidden...
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Morse Micro is Reinventing Wi-Fi with the Launch of Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs and Modules

Morse Micro, a fabless semiconductor company reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced the availability of Wi-Fi HaLow system-on-chip (SoC) and module samples to early access partners and key customers. These samples, combined with Morse Micro’s easy-to-use evaluation kits, allow developers to evaluate the market-leading throughput, power efficiency, and extended range of the company’s Wi-Fi HaLow solutions.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Vilo's mesh Wi-Fi system starts at just $19.99

In brief: Mesh Wi-Fi networks are becoming increasingly popular for those looking to blanket their whole home with coverage, but a decent setup can be pricey. Vilo is looking to buck that trend with its debut offering. The Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System affords AC1200 dual-band coverage (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) across up...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System Review: Maybe Too Affordable

There are so many great mesh Wi-Fi systems on the market. So, what makes this one different? Well, for starters, three Vilo mesh units only cost you $60 and provide up to 4,500 square feet of coverage. On top of affordable whole home coverage, the dual-band Vilo mesh Wi-Fi system...
Small Businessbaltimorenews.net

3 Creative Wi-Fi Solutions for Your Small Business

Finding the right Wi-Fi solution for your small business can be challenging and confusing. That's especially true since not all business models are the same. While some businesses might expect heavy foot traffic through a modest retail space, others may rarely see an in-person client. Others may have customer volumes that fluctuate widely throughout the day. Yet all rely on Wi-Fi to operate and provide services.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Vilo’s First Mesh Wi-Fi Kit Costs Just $60

There was a time when $100 mesh Wi-Fi kits seemed laughably affordable. But now, a company called Vilo is selling a speedy mesh Wi-Fi kit with a 4,500 square foot range for just $60 (or $20 per unit). It ain’t no Wi-Fi 6 router, but the Vilo mesh Wi-Fi kit looks like an absolute steal for the price.
Cell Phonesslashdot.org

More Cellphone Data Use Is Negatively Affecting Wi-Fi Performance, Study Finds

An anonymous reader shares the findings of a new study from the University of Chicago. From a report:. If service becomes slow when you're trying to send a quick email on your smartphone, you might scroll through your network options and discover how many Wi-Fi networks there are. In fact, this plethora of options is itself the problem. These networks are in competition with one another, limiting the speed at which each can operate. University of Chicago researchers have demonstrated how this increased network competition could negatively impact internet service for everyday users.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

M.2 cards for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth

U-blox has introduced a pair of M.2 format Wi-Fi and Bluetooth expansion cards that plug into NXP i.MX processor evaluation kits. The cards are M.2 Type 2230 Key E, and are built around NXP SoCs. M2-JODY-W3 is for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and has NXP’s 88Q9098 chipset on-board that...
Electronicselectronicproducts.com

Modular IoT development platform reduces design complexity

Renesas Electronics Corp. has introduced a modular IoT development platform that simplifies the prototyping of IoT systems. The Quick-Connect IoT system consists of standardized boards and interfaces that enable designers to connect a wide range of sensors to microcontroller (MCU) development boards. The platform also includes core software building blocks that are portable between boards, helping to reduce coding requirements.
Computerscisco.com

Reinventing Small to Medium Wi-Fi 6 Deployments

As many organizations are looking at wireless refreshes that include both expansion and upgrades to Wi-Fi 6, those with small, medium or branch locations have some cool (and very useful) new options to consider and should seriously rethink the deployment model. Historically, small, medium and branch wireless deployments have been...
Technologyrunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: NetForecast service monitors passenger Wi-Fi experience

In advance of a Department of Transportation proposal to mandate fee refunds when inflight Wi-Fi “doesn’t work,” NetForecast is launching a new service to independently and proactively monitor passenger Wi-Fi experience quality—enabling airlines to identify and correct Wi-Fi performance issues. The service, QMap® Inflight Internet Experience Monitoring, continuously measures the...
Technologycisco.com

It is time to deprecate and replace Wi-Fi (un)Protected Setup!

In mid-2020, Mark Grayson, Andrew Myles and I published a White Paper (shameless self-plug!) that examined and compared the security features of Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. We concluded that both WI-Fi 6 and 5G provide the features necessary to serve as the basis of secure wireless communications, together and separately, well into the next decade. Our conclusion stands today!
Marketskyn24.com

Wi-Fi and Li-Fi Market size Partake Significant Development during 2022

Wired networks incur gamut components for installing internet connection. It not only surges cost, but complete installation of the components such as switches, hubs, and Ethernet cables etc. drives in multiple complexities. To overcome such challenges, Wi-Fi has emerged as great alternative. This technology implements high-frequency radio waves instead of wired networks. Similar to Wi-Fi, another technology Li-Fi has emerged that uses visible light communication instead of radio signals. Li-Fi delivers high-speed in a much more secure way that even the latest Wi-Fi advancements cannot offer. Li-Fi allows 100 times faster data transmission than Wi-Fi, making it more competent.
Technologymassachusettsnewswire.com

MetaGeek Signifi Business is Wi-Fi Troubleshooting for the Work-From-Home Era

Signifi Business is Wi-Fi Troubleshooting for the Work-From-Home Era. BOISE, Idaho /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Today Wi-Fi tech company MetaGeek announces the launch of its highly anticipated Signifi Business. Signifi Business helps IT professionals visualize and troubleshoot employees’ home Wi-Fi networks with remote tools and a centralized dashboard.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Wi-Fi 6E: Federal Network Agency releases frequencies for fast WLAN

The Federal Network Agency has released frequencies in the 6 GHz band for WLAN use. With the general allocation published on Wednesday for the spectrum between 5945 and 6425 MHz, the frequencies for Wi-Fi 6E are available, which extends the WLAN standard beyond the 5 GHz band. With the General...
RetailSilicon Republic

New Vodafone Wi-Fi extender targets home broadband blackspots

Vodafone Ireland’s new ‘Super WiFi’, service tackles connectivity blackspots in the home. Vodafone Ireland has today (15 July) launched a new add-on to its existing Wi-Fi service as well as a 5G unlimited mobile broadband offer. The Wi-Fi add-on, called ‘Super WiFi’, is an extension solution which will enable Vodafone...
Technologycisco.com

WiFi-6E 6GHz- WiFi Spectrum Unleashed

In April 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allocated 1,200 megahertz of spectrum for unlicensed use in the 6GHz band. That was the largest fleet of spectrum approved for WiFi since 1989. This Opening of the 6 GHz band more than doubles the amount of spectrum available for Wi-Fi, allowing for less congested airwaves, broader channels, and higher-speed connections and enabling a range of innovations across industries. Since the FCC decision to open the 6 GHz band, 70 countries with 3.4B people have approved or have 6 GHz regulations under consideration (Source- WiFi-Alliance)
ElectronicsTechRadar

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303 review

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303 is an affordable way to control three appliances remotely without the need for separate smart plugs. Simple to use, it comes with two non-smart USB sockets, too, and integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. However, unlike TP-Link’s HS110, it doesn’t monitor energy consumption of any connected devices, nor does it support HomeKit.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Should you buy a mesh Wi-Fi system?

Mesh Wi-Fi has been around for some time now, with many big hardware manufacturers now offering their own take on this tech, including most famously Google. These devices have been getting better and better, being honed and bringing in support for the latest wireless standards (Wi-Fi 6), and in Google’s case making a hybrid move with an integrated smart speaker in the Nest Wifi.
Cell Phoneshccommunityjournal.com

BEC announces new fiber, Wi-Fi ‘experience’

Bandera Electric Cooperative recently announced a new, innovative app to enhance BEC Fiber subscribers’ Wi-Fi experience. The new myBECfiber mobile app is free to download and comes with a sleek, new interface that allows users to easily and safely monitor and make changes to their Wi-Fi network. The app can be upgraded to provide advanced features for less than five dollars per month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy