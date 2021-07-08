Rethinking Wi-Fi: 10 reasons why Wi-Fi HaLow will supercharge the IoT

An anonymous reader shares the findings of a new study from the University of Chicago. From a report:. If service becomes slow when you're trying to send a quick email on your smartphone, you might scroll through your network options and discover how many Wi-Fi networks there are. In fact, this plethora of options is itself the problem. These networks are in competition with one another, limiting the speed at which each can operate. University of Chicago researchers have demonstrated how this increased network competition could negatively impact internet service for everyday users.