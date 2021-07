July 8, 1671, was a great day for Thomas Mayhew. It was a bit more complicated for everyone else. Summoned months earlier to Fort James, N.Y. by written decree of the Colonel Francis Lovelace, Mr. Mayhew had spent the past two years avoiding the jaunty new royal governor and emissary of the “Merrie Monarchy,” as Charles Banks described him in his history of the Vineyard.