Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Documenting the Story of the Tulsa Massacre

By Aliyah Walker
vineyardgazette.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDawn Porter’s career change from attorney to documentary filmmaker was not done for the reason most people leave their jobs. “I really was happy being a lawyer. And that was the plan, and I was happy with the plan,” she said during a recent interview from her home on Lambert’s Cove. “I think just like a lot of things, you get exposed to something else that you didn’t think could be a job and it just kind of opens up possibility."

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Abc#A E#White House#Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
Entertainmentwypr.org

Carole Weatherford's "Unspeakable": Teaching The Tulsa Race Massacre

(This interview was first broadcast on May 31, 2021) Next on this archive edition of Midday: a conversation about one of the darkest chapters days in American history. One hundred years ago this past May 31st, a white mob rampaged in a two-day campaign of terror that wiped out a thriving black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood section of that city, which had come to be known as “Black Wall Street” for its distinctive prosperity, was destroyed. At least 300 African Americans were killed. Hundreds more were injured and thousands were left homeless.
NBAchatsports.com

Russell Westbrook’s documentary on the 1921 Tulsa race massacre is nominated for three Emmy Awards

Emmy Award, Russell Westbrook, Tulsa Massacre, Primetime Emmy Award, Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special. On Wednesday, the nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards were released. Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre received three nominations, including for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera), Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score). The documentary’s executive producer is none other than Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

An Affair Of The Heart Returns To Tulsa

An Affair of the Heart Returns to the River Spirit Expo Center at the Tulsa fairgrounds on Friday morning. Organizers are expecting more vendors and people to turn out for the large arts and crafts show. The event returns to Tulsa for its 26th year starting Friday morning and wraps...
PhotographyHouston Chronicle

Site long associated with tales of the paranormal is the focus of a decidedly earthbound photo show

Among the U.S. sites that fascinate paranormal-activity enthusiasts, Nevada's Area 51 and New Mexico's Roswell are more famous, but Skinwalker Ranch boasts the most colorful name. The eastern Utah property, the subject of an online photo show organized by the University of Maryland Art Gallery, evokes the Navajo myth of a vengeful shaman who can assume the forms of other creatures. That's great branding for a place that has long been associated with tales of UFOs and other unverified phenomena, and that has recently been the subject of a factually dubious History Channel series, "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch."
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Roadrunner’ Director Morgan Neville on the Mystery of Bourdain’s Suicide and Exploring Hours of His Show

By the time Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in 2018, he had lived many lives. The “Parts Unknown” host became an unwitting celebrity chef with the 2000 publication of “Kitchen Confidential,” his behind-the-scenes exposé from his days in the high-end restaurant business. His bold truth-telling and acerbic tone easily translated to TV success, which Bourdain carried across three programs as he increased in ambition. At the height of his fame, Bourdain had his own genre of storytelling, using food and travel as a platform for studying people and places around the world.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

OWN Bids Farewell to The Haves and the Have Nots — and to Tyler Perry

After eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes, the show that turned things around for the once-struggling Oprah Winfrey Network bids farewell tonight. Tonight's series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots also marks Tyler Perry's final work for the network following an eight year deal. The mega producer moved his shop to ViacomCBS in May of 2019.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
AnimalsThe Guardian

The mystery of the Georgian papier-mache horse – in pictures

Vija Skangale, a curator, grew up in Tbilisi, Georgia, in the 1980s, and now lives in London. One day, looking through childhood photos, she found an image of her four-year-old self atop a papier-mache horse at the local zoo. “All my Tbilisi friends have a similar photo,” she says, “but I knew nothing about the photographer.” So she posted on social media and was overwhelmed by the response. “People shared their own pictures and I connected with the photographer’s grandson.” She discovered that the pictures, roughly dating from 1960 to 2013, were taken by local photographer Victor Sukiasov, who had destroyed his archive before he died. This haunted Skangale: “I decided to honour his legacy, even though he didn’t think what he did was meaningful.” She set up a digital archive so that anyone can upload their own Sukiasov portrait with his prop horse. “Thousands have sat for him and will have memories triggered by looking at his work. I think collective memory is important.”
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 Fight One-on-One – Watch

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been at odds for years, from an alleged robbery and social media disses to now squaring off in an empty parking lot in front of onlookers. Earlier this morning (July 21), at around 1 a.m., Almighty Jay shared a nearly minute-long video of his one-on-one fight against the New Jersey rapper.
Chilmark, MAvineyardgazette.com

Floating Like a Butterfly, Stinging Like a Bee — Forever

In September the general public gets to enjoy a four-part documentary series on Muhammad Ali, created by Ken Burns. Vineyard audiences, however, have already been treated to a preview. On Tuesday evening at the Beach Plum Inn in Chilmark, the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival presented an outdoor screening of excerpts...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy