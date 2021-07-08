Documenting the Story of the Tulsa Massacre
Dawn Porter’s career change from attorney to documentary filmmaker was not done for the reason most people leave their jobs. “I really was happy being a lawyer. And that was the plan, and I was happy with the plan,” she said during a recent interview from her home on Lambert’s Cove. “I think just like a lot of things, you get exposed to something else that you didn’t think could be a job and it just kind of opens up possibility."vineyardgazette.com
Comments / 0