Cuomo pleads for more COVID shots amid delta variant worry

By Chris Sommerfeldt
NY Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Cuomo pleaded with inoculation-hesitant New Yorkers to get their COVID-19 shots on Thursday, telling them that the vaccine is the only readily available safeguard against another severe coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, Cuomo suggested that the need for vaccinations is as urgent as ever because of the delta mutation...

Related
KidsPosted by
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on children wearing masks in school and Delta variant

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that children above the age of two wear masks when they return to school, even those who are vaccinated. This is causing public confusion as the CDC has said that vaccinated students do not need to wear masks. President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, joins “CBS This Morning” to weigh in.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Increasing COVID-19 Cases, Delta Variants In Idaho

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and states with vaccination rates similar to Idaho’s have started to see real surges. Idaho’s seven-day moving average jumped from about 70 cases per day in late June to roughly 145 by mid-July. Nationwide, about 57% of eligible people are vaccinated. In Idaho, that number drops to 45%.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Nurses union calls on CDC to reinstate universal mask guidelines

The National Nurses Union asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate universal mask-wearing guidelines and implement more robust data tracking citing an increase in cases across the country, according to a letter sent to the agency on July 12. Following state reopenings which resulted in ends...
Public HealthNew York Post

Surgeon general expects more indoor mask mandates amid Delta variant

More counties across the nation may follow Los Angeles’ lead and impose indoor mask mandates as they battle new COVID-19 surges caused by highly contagious Delta variant, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday. “Unfortunately, we are seeing rises, particularly among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

NEW YORK – Health officials say the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci,...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Delta variant causing 75% of new Minnesota COVID-19 cases

The highly transmissible COVID-19 delta variant is responsible for an estimated 75% of Minnesota's new cases, according to the state's infectious disease director. As has happened across the United States and in many countries, delta has become the dominant form of the virus, fueling a COVID-19 surge in places with low vaccination rates.
Pennsylvania StateAllentown Morning Call

More than 1 million in Pennsylvania have missed their second COVID shot. Health officials say the second shot is needed against Delta variant

More than 1 million Pennsylvanians are overdue for their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, an analysis by The Morning Call found. The Morning Call’s analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data found that as of Sunday nearly 63%, about 1.07 million, of those who have gotten their first shot but not their second, were beyond the maximum 42-day window. Additionally, the Morning Call’s analysis found that Pennsylvania had a higher rate of overdue people than New York at 42%, New Jersey at 38% and Maryland at 10%.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Wise, VAwcyb.com

Health Wagon leaders worry about recent COVID-19 spike, possible 'Delta' variant cases

WISE COUNTY, Va. — Health providers in rural southwest Virginia are sounding the alarm that the region may be seeing the 'Delta variant' of the Coronavirus. Leaders at the Health Wagon in Wise are sharing their worries over new outbreaks. After a lull in cases, medical professionals told News 5 recent positive results of Coronavirus are reason for concern.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.

