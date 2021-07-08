State Launches Far-Reaching Public Health Initiative for Vineyard, Nantucket

If you’ve been alive during 2020, there is no way that you haven’t heard of the CDC, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But did you realize that, by definition, the CDC is the nation’s leading public health agency? The CDC is responsible for so much more than managing research, messaging, and information distribution related to COVID-19. Besides responding to imminently pressing health threats, the CDC is also tasked with tackling big health problems for Americans, such as those that result in disability or death. In other words, the CDC has its stethoscope out and pressed to the heart of America. If you’re impressed by the CDC’s mission, and you’re on the hunt for a rewarding career, it shouldn’t take much more than a reflection on your personal experiences to make you wonder, “Is public health a good career choice for me?”