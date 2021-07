US B2B comms outfit Lumen Technologies is looking to raise US$5 billion or more by selling certain consumer operations, according to a rumour that emerged this week. When Lumen adopted its current brand just under a year ago, it appeared the writing could be on the wall for the legacy CenturyLink side of its business, and if Bloomberg’s report that Apollo Global Management is looking to buy an as-yet unspecified portfolio of consumer assets proves correct, that may well be the case.