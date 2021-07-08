Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Darius Rucker’s legendary rock group Hootie & the Blowfish heads to Mexico for ‘Hootiefest’

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHootie & the Blowfish are here to help you stoke your ’90s nostalgia and get a tan at the same time. Darius Rucker‘s iconic rock group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a “destination concert vacation event” that will take place at Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, from January 26 to January 29. The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the West Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler and Toadies.

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#The Big Splash#Group Therapy#Hootie The Blowfish#Hootiefest Com#Beers Sunshine#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentwvli927.com

Hootie & The Blowfish Announce Inaugural HootieFest

Hootie & the Blowfish has announced their inaugural destination concert vacation event called HootieFest: The Big Splash. The festivities run from January 26 – 29, 2022 at Moon Palace Cancun, and will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the band, as well as appearances by Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Darius Rucker traverses pop, country music with dynamic hits

When: July 8-11 Where: Parking lot of United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets: $35-49 for single day GA passes; $150-250 for single day VIP passes; $125 for GA 4-day pass; $625 for VIP 4-day pass. Info: www.windycitysmokeout.com. But with an eclectic array of vendors to choose from, Friday night...
Entertainmentb975.com

Hootie & the Blowfish announce destination concert vacation event ‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’

Hootie & the Blowfish are here to help you stoke your ’90s nostalgia and get a tan at the same time. The group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a “destination concert vacation event” that will take place at Moon Palace Cancún, Mexico from January 26-29. The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the West Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler, and Toadies.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Hootie & the Blowfish Set January 2022 Date For ‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’

Hootie & the Blowfish is pleased to announce their inaugural destination concert vacation event, HootieFest: The Big Splash, in partnership with CID Presents & On Location. Hosted January 26 – 29, 2022 on a picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún, the four-day celebration of all things rock will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the band, as well as appearances by Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin. Additional details, including pool party performances are still to be announced.
LifestyleStereogum

HootieFest: The Big Splash Invites You To Party Like It’s 1995 (In Cancún)

By virtue of my status as a geriatric millennial, the pop-rock hits of the mid-’90s will always remind me of swimming pools and waterparks. So aside from any questions about whether it sounds like fun, the thought of seeing Hootie & The Blowfish three nights at a resort in Cancún, with an extra night of Barenaked Ladies tacked on, is a weirdly nostalgic proposition. And that’s exactly what Hootiefest: The Big Splash is offering.
MusicPopculture

Darius Rucker Explains How He Decided to Record 'Wagon Wheel'

Darius Rucker had a huge hit on his hands in 2013 when he recorded a cover of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel" for his album True Believers, sending his version to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Rucker won the Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance for the recording, and it has been certified 9x Platinum by the RIAA. During an interview with Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio on Apple Music County, Rucker revealed that recording a cover of "Wagon Wheel" had never crossed his mind, until he heard an unexpected rendition.
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Darius Rucker

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Capitol Records Nashville artist Darius Rucker will return to Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, August 17th for his 12th annual “Darius and Friends” concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For the first time, the concert will also be available as a livestream, in addition to an in-person event.
phillyvoice.com

Musikfest 2021: Darius Rucker, Sam Hunt, Zedd set to perform in Bethlehem

Musikfest was a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19, but is returning as an in-person music festival this August. It will run Aug. 6-15, with a preview night on Aug. 5 featuring Darius Rucker. Citadel Country Spirit USA music fest happening this summer in Chester County | HoagieNation 2021...
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Darius Rucker and Rodney Scott bring hit songs and whole hog to Windy City SmokeOut as BBQ is back

Grammy award winning artist and solo superstar Darius Rucker AND James Beard Award winning BBQ Hall of Famer Rodney Scott joins Dane Neal for a backstage moment before the show. Hear as Darius shares how much he has missed performing during the pandemic and how Rodney is excited to reunite with BBQ friends, family and fans at WCSO. Listen as they share Chicago love and excitement to be bringing festivals, music and food back!
WSLS

Darius Rucker, Rodney Atkins among those performing at Blue Ridge Country Festival

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Love Country music? Then you’ll likely love what’s coming to Pittsylvania County this October. From Oct. 1 to 3, the Blue Ridge Country Festival is taking place at the Blue Ridge Amipitheather Festival Grounds. On Wednesday, the festival began revealing its lineup, which includes both Darius...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Darius Rucker Shares Hilarious Story About Almost Getting Arrested With Former Rascal Flatts Member Gary LeVox

You can take Darius Rucker and Gary LeVox out of the country but you can’t take the country out of Darius Rucker and Gary LeVox. Since his solo debut in 2001, Darius has released some of country music’s favorite tunes including “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” and his cover of “Wagon Wheel.” Gary broke into the country scene with his former band Rascal Flatts in 2000. The two of them carved their paths in country music around the same time. So it makes sense why the two of them would go on tour together. But even after all that success, both Gary and Darius are just country boys at heart.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
Celebritieswbch.com

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire + more taking part in CMT Giants tribute to Charley Pride

Some of the largest-looming icons in country music are lining up to pay their respects to Charley Pride, the trailblazing music legend who died last winter. Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and Darius Rucker are all among the artists participating in CMT’s upcoming TV special dedicated to Pride’s life and legacy. Called CMT Giants: Charley Pride, the special will premiere on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy