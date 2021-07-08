Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Early Earth was bombarded by series of city-sized asteroids

By Goldschmidt Conference
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists know that the Earth was bombarded by huge impactors in distant time, but a new analysis suggests that the number of these impacts may have been 10 times higher than previously thought. This translates into a barrage of collisions—similar in scale to that of the asteroid strike that wiped out the dinosaurs—on average every 15 million years between 2.5 and 3.5 billion years ago. Some of these individual impacts may have been much bigger, possibly ranging from city-sized to small province sized. Researchers are also considering what effect the impacts may have had on the Earth's evolving near-surface chemistry. This work is presented at the Goldschmidt Geochemistry Conference.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#Early Earth#To The Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Texas StateKAKE TV

After Texas rains, invasive worm appears. Do NOT cut them in half

(YAHOO/KAKE) - An invasive species of worm has been found in Texas after recent rainfalls forced them out of their underground homes, but nobody is jumping for joy. The worms can be nearly a foot long, and just as creepy as you might imagine. The Texas Invasive Species Institute says...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
WildlifeIFLScience

Spiders Hunt And Eat Snakes On Nearly Every Continent, Scientists Surprised To Discover

In the battle for creepiest crawly, some might argue that spiders and snakes are racing neck-and-neck. Both established hunters, they’re a staple for Halloween props and spooky sets, but both fulfill important roles within the ecosystem as predator and prey. Given their relative sizes, you might think most spider vs snake encounters end in favor of the snake, but a recent study has established that this is often not the case. Using their venom and strong webs, spiders across the globe can kill and eat snakes far bigger than themselves, something that took scientists by surprise.
WildlifePhys.org

Unusual prey: Spiders eating snakes

There are spiders that eat snakes. Observations of snake-eating spiders have been reported around the world. Two researchers from Basel and the US consolidated and analyzed over 300 reports of this unusual predation strategy. Spiders are primarily insectivores, but they occasionally expand their menu by catching and eating small snakes....
Aerospace & Defensesoyacincau.com

China releases eerie audio of the first sounds of Mars captured by Zhurong Rover

In May, China successfully landed on our planetary neighbour Mars, as part of its expedition to learn more about the Red Planet, through its Tianwen-1 spacecraft. Tianwen-1 first left Earth in July of last year, kicking off a 7-month odyssey. The spacecraft landed in Utopia Planitia (a region where Nasa’s 1976 Viking 2 landed as well), before deploying its Zhurong rover.
Earth ScienceIGN

There Is Now a Fifth Ocean on Earth

The National Geographic Society has named the Southern Ocean, which is the water surrounding Antarctica, the world's fifth ocean. The Southern Ocean joins the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic oceans as an offiicial world ocean on June 8, which was Worlds Ocean Day, as reported by National Geographic. This doesn't...
AstronomyLegit Reviews

A Massive Solar Storm Is On The Way

A massive solar storm said to be the biggest in four years is on its way to Earth. According to scientists, the solar storm is big enough to disrupt GPS and impact satellites in orbit. The massive solar storm might also increase the levels of radiation for passengers and crew in high-flying aircraft.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Dinosaur-killing asteroid generated a giant TSUNAMI nearly one mile high when it struck Earth 66 million years ago, fossilised 'megaripples' buried in sediment confirm

The asteroid that took out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sent a mile high tsunami crashing into North America, fossilised 'megaripples' have confirmed. These waving lines, buried within sediments in what is now central Louisiana, were discovered through seismic imaging by the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. Scientists have...
Astronomyearth.com

More gigantic asteroids hit early Earth than expected

Massive asteroid impacts in Earth’s distant past are nothing new. Anyone that knows anything about dinosaurs knows that these space rocks were involved in their demise. Scientists have long been aware that enormous asteroids – larger than 10 kilometers in diameter – have pummelled the Earth. In a recent study, experts investigated how often large asteroids hit our planet in the past, and they found something shocking.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

China wants to launch asteroid-deflecting rockets to save Earth from Armageddon

Chinese scientists are planning to fire more than 20 rockets into space to divert an asteroid impact that has a small chance of one day ending life on Earth. Their target is an asteroid named Bennu, a 85.5-million-ton (77.5 million metric ton) space rock that is on track to swoop within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit between 2175 and 2199. Although Bennu's chances of striking Earth are slim — at just 1 in 2,700 — the asteroid is as wide as the Empire State Building is tall, meaning that any collision with the Earth would be cataclysmic.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

This 20-inch-tall cow may be the smallest on Earth

Thousands of visitors are herding themselves to a small farm in Bangladesh to see what may be the world's shortest cow, according to news reports. Rani, a fully grown 23-month-old Bhutanese cow, has been drawing crowds lately despite local COVID-19 restrictions. "I have never seen anything like this in my life," visitor Rina Begum told BBC News.
AstronomyPosted by
WITF

Asteroid: Doomsday or Payday?

Examine whether asteroids could be our economic salvation — or instruments of extinction. The asteroid that exploded in the skies over Siberia injuring more than 1,000 and damaging buildings in six cities was a shocking reminder that Earth is a target in a cosmic shooting range. From the width of...
AstronomyPopular Science

Scientists discovered four new Earth-sized rogue planets with no suns

Astronomers have just detected four new Earth-sized exoplanets floating along near our Milky Way’s Galactic Bulge—the cluster of dust, gas, and stars at our galaxy’s center. But unlike Earth, these planets don’t belong to any solar system. They’re free-floating rogues. Scientists found these four new discoveries thanks to data from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy