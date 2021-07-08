Cancel
Dr. Reckamp on the Significance of the Finals Results of the ALTA Trials in ALK+ NSCLC

By Karen Reckamp, MD, MS
Karen L. Reckamp, MD, discusses the significance of the final results of the phase 1/2 and phase 2 ALTA trials in ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Karen L. Reckamp, MD, director, Medical Oncology, associate director, Clinical Research, medical oncology director, Lung Institute, Samuel Oschin Cancer Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, discusses the significance of the final results of the phase 1/2 (NCT01449461) and phase 2 ALTA (NCT02094573) trials in ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

