Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

LI woman charged with DWI after crashing BMW into ambulance: cops

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
Posted by 
1010WINS
1010WINS
 12 days ago

A Long Island woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she hit an ambulance on Wednesday, the Nassau County Police Department said.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
City
East Meadow, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
East Meadow, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Long Island#Traffic Accident#Li#Dwi#Woodbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Traffic
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy