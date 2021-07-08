Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Suffolk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR ...THE WEST CENTRAL CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Corapeake, or 9 miles south of Downtown Suffolk, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Downtown Suffolk around 615 PM EDT. Chesapeake around 620 PM EDT. Suffolk around 630 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Suffolk Airport, Magnolia and Saunders. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN