Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Suffolk by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Suffolk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR ...THE WEST CENTRAL CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Corapeake, or 9 miles south of Downtown Suffolk, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Downtown Suffolk around 615 PM EDT. Chesapeake around 620 PM EDT. Suffolk around 630 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Suffolk Airport, Magnolia and Saunders. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Titusville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Titusville, Hydetown and Townville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 11:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA...CENTRAL PRINCE GEORGES SOUTHEASTERN ARLINGTON...AND SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE EASTERN CITY OF ALEXANDRIA At 120 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over National Harbor, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Clinton, Fort Washington, Forestville, Huntington, Coral Hills, National Harbor, Upper Marlboro, Reagan National Airport, Nationals Park, Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Oxon Hill, Walker Mill, Rosaryville, Friendly, Marlton, Temple Hills and Marlow Heights. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 859 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Fairlee Center in Vermont, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include West Fairlee, Bradford, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Thetford Hill State Park, Thetford Center, Corinth, Strafford, Newbury Village, Thetford, Fairlee, Chelsea, Washington, Newbury, Topsham, Norwich, Orange, South Tunbridge and West Fairlee Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Windsor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 859 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Fairlee Center in Vermont, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include West Fairlee, Bradford, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Thetford Hill State Park, Thetford Center, Corinth, Strafford, Newbury Village, Thetford, Fairlee, Chelsea, Washington, Newbury, Topsham, Norwich, Orange, South Tunbridge and West Fairlee Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lapeer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAPEER COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Imlay City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Dryden around 545 PM EDT. Almont around 555 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Attica. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Caribou A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CARIBOU COUNTY At 310 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Southern Blackfoot Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenda.
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Springs, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Cooper City, Parkland, Broadview-Pompano Park, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Pine Island Ridge, Godfrey Road, Sunshine Acres, Ramblewood East, Markham Park and Hillsboro Pines. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 1213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 330 and 343. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 105 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Hills Playhouse, or 10 miles southeast of Hill City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hayward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

