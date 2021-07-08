Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morris; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTIES At 556 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanhope, or 10 miles southeast of Newton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Newton, Dover, Hopatcong, Kinnelon, Butler, Wharton, Rockaway, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Ogdensburg, Chester, Victory Gardens, Andover, Lake Mohawk, Succasunna, Succasunna-Kenvil and Greendell. This includes Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 23 and 39. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH