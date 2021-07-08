Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Statistics show record-high number of employees quitting

By Aaliyah Pasols
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckW9S_0arQ5O6M00

Now that most mask mandates have been lifted and more people are choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the demand for the leisure and hospitality industry has increased. People want to see movies with loved ones again, go out to eat at their favorite restaurants and stay at hotels to relax. However, while the industry is seeing an uptick in demand, they're also seeing a lack of eager employees ready to work.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that this past May, 5.3% of workers quit their jobs in the leisure and hospitality industries. This starkly contrasts the pre-pandemic quitting rate for the industry, which was 4.1% in February 2020. The number is a record high for the industry and is much higher than the average quit rate for all industries, which is about 2.5%.

But not only are workers in these industries quitting — it's hard to even find workers to fill these positions in the first place. Tampa Bay hasn't been excluded from this problem. In April , 22,700 hospitality and leisure jobs were lost in the Tampa area.

Workers' reluctance to go back to work in these industries is linked to a few factors. Some are still concerned for their health, especially now that mask mandates are being lifted, while others might be searching for jobs in other industries while receiving supplemental unemployment benefits .

Some leisure and hospitality businesses are attempting to combat this issue by offering incentives and higher pay. According to Axios , on an annualized basis, the pay for these industries has been steadily rising at a 15.1% pace. Here in Tampa Bay, businesses like TradeWinds Resort are offering employees a $500 sign-on bonus after their first four months.

Those first four months are key; businesses are hoping that they can not only hire employees but keep them long-term as well. With about 764,000 leisure and hospitality workers quitting their jobs this past May alone, businesses will have to do more to keep their employees.

Comments / 3

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tradewinds Resort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
EconomyMotley Fool

Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs at Record Rates. Should You?

Despite a shaky economy, workers are refusing to stick out jobs that don't work for them. Should you follow suit?. Though the U.S. economy is in much better shape than it was a year ago, new weekly jobless claims are still much higher than they were before the pandemic, and millions of jobs have yet to come back. In spite of that, Americans are quitting their jobs in droves.
Norfolk, VAWTKR

Savings plans seeing record numbers

NORFOLK, Va. - The pandemic has shifted priorities for a lot of people. For many, that means saving more money. In a Bankrate survey released in May, 26 percent of people said they plan to start saving more for emergencies because of COVID-19. Some savings programs are already seeing boosts...
Small Businessthecolumbusceo.com

June Survey Shows Record Highs in Business Startup Sentiment

Entrepreneurs who agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business" reached 76.9% in June, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and showing the highest reading in survey history. Further, a record 34.6% want to launch their businesses in the next month. FranchiseInsights.com compiles monthly the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ (SSI) of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses for sale.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Pace of workers quitting falls from record high

The number of Americans who quit their jobs in May fell off a record high as openings held near a record high. The total number of quits declined to 3.6 million last month, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. Four million workers quit their jobs in April. Total separations fell to 5.3 million, a drop of 485,000 from the prior month.
EconomyFOXBusiness

How high are jobless rates in states ending federal unemployment bump?

Many governors have cited the federal unemployment $300 benefit as a reason that businesses in their state are unable to hire workers, and new data shows just a handful of states that have ended their participation in the program have unemployment rates above the national average. Data from the Bureau...
Public Healthrhinotimes.com

COVID-19 Numbers Not Quite As Scary These Days

People are walking around without masks, and family members are hugging each other again – but that doesn’t mean that the state’s regular COVID-19 updates have come to a halt. On Thursday, July 8, state health officials, in the form of a coronavirus update, sent a reminder the COVID-19 is...
Advocacycapradio.org

Teenage Workers Are Benefiting From The High Demand For Employees

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Young workers are in high demand this summer. NPR's Lelia Fadel talks to Evans Prater, founder of Mount Inspiration Apparel, and teen general manager Mary Grace Flattery, about their experience. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The worker shortage in the U.S. has been...
EconomyPosted by
Retirement Daily

Are Social Security Disability Benefits Set for Life?

Monthly payments received under Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) are generally set for as long as the disability continues, other than any cost-of-living adjustments. There is an opportunity to eventually defer benefits in return for more cash flow in the future, but the tradeoffs can make this decision challenging, as explained below.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Kudos: American Airlines Manager “Fires” Customer

We see all kinds of videos of people misbehaving at airports and on planes, though we don’t often see the consequences they suffer from their behavior. A video is going viral of an American Airlines manager telling a customer that she won’t be flying with American Airlines anymore, and he suggests she fly with Spirit instead.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Will Congress Change How The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Is Calculated?

Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) recently introduced a new bill that could change how the Social Security cost-of-living adjustments are calculated. The bill titled “Fair COLA for Seniors Act of 2021” would require the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E) to calculate what could be described as a fair Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for the 69 million Americans receiving SSI benefits.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.

Comments / 3

Community Policy