Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Digital divide: We must end the struggle of being 'under-connected'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh9cg_0arQ5KZS00
© Getty Images

As President Biden and Congress debate a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that includes a historic investment in broadband, it’s an important moment to question what we mean by digital equity and what it will take to achieve it. Pandemic disruptions to school and work made the quest for affordable “broadband for all” a more urgent matter, and recognition that digital infrastructure is essential has never been more bipartisan. All this means that achieving digital equity may be more possible right now than ever before.

But to achieve that goal, we have to retire old ways of defining the problem. There are still 44 million households without home broadband access, either because they do not have access or they cannot afford it. Those households are rightfully receiving attention to ensure they can get access. But we also need to urgently attend to the under-connected — the many millions of American homes with internet access that is inadequate or inconsistent--to truly resolve digital inequality.

School districts looking to ensure equitable access for their students provide a case in point. The typical questions —Do you have a broadband internet connection? Do you have a computer at home? — are important, but they do not capture the experiences of families who are under-connected.

Too many families struggle when they have to rely on malfunctioning devices or their internet is cut off because they have more pressing bills to pay. If we do not account for whether families’ digital access actually meets their needs, we cannot fully assess their virtual learning experiences or develop adequate support for students as they return to in-person school this fall.

With support from a consortium of philanthropic partners, in March we surveyed lower-income parents with school-aged children about their technology and learning experiences. The effort was a follow-up to an initial survey conducted in 2015. The findings, released this month, reveal both good and worrisome news.

The good news: Since the 2015 survey, there have been major increases in technology access. Overall, home broadband internet access is up 20 percent, from 64 to 84 percent. Increases are even more dramatic for families with incomes below the federal poverty level (up 28 percent), among Black families (31 percent) and those headed by immigrant Hispanic parents (40 percent). Home computer access is up to 91 percent (compared with 82 percent in 2015), that percentage gain is double among families living below the poverty level and headed by immigrant Hispanic parents.

But there is worrisome news too: The proportion of lower-income families that are under-connected hardly changed at all between 2015 and 2021 — despite the large increases in home broadband and computer access. And being under-connected constrained remote learning too. One-third of surveyed parents with a broadband connection reported that their child’s remote learning was interrupted by insufficient connectivity. And one-fifth of families with a home computer reported learning interruptions because it wasn’t working well or children were having to share devices to complete schoolwork.

School leaders and policymakers need to reckon with the realities of being under-connected, but so do content creators. Many parents relied on educational TV, videos and games during the pandemic to keep their children learning and growing, and the lowest-income families and families of color relied on these media most of all. Designing with the dynamic needs of under-connected students and families in mind will require content creators to think about accessibility in more nuanced and creative ways.

There are three steps that policymakers, local school districts and content creators can take right now to resolve the challenges of being under-connected:

1. Policymakers must prioritize under-connected families to better support them.

At the district level, that will mean collecting information from students and families beyond yes/no questions about digital access; the questions in our surveys can easily be adopted for this purpose. At the federal level, it will mean including broadband investments in national infrastructure legislation as a critical down payment on school and community capacity. But we cannot stop at access.

2. We need local solutions to end the struggle of being under-connected.

We need trusted individuals and community organizations that families can turn to when their devices don’t work or their internet connections are interrupted. Elsewhere, we have proposed development of a Digital Ambassador Corps to seed school communities with capable advocates and coaches to advance digital equity for the long-term, which would be a cost-effective, important step forward.

3. Media and tech companies must ensure that families can fully participate in digital learning, even at times when they are under-connected.

We saw such ingenuity during the emergency circumstances of the pandemic and in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder: For example, Noggin prioritized low bandwidth content like podcasts and music to reach families in need, and Sesame Workshop introduced powerful new anti-racism tools. High-quality content and accessible platforms that meet families’ needs can help ensure that the joy of anytime, anywhere learning will be available to every student during our national recovery.

Digital access is no longer an either/or proposition, and we must stop treating it that way. As we emerge from the cascading challenges of the pandemic, there are unique opportunities to achieve digital equity. Now, with the potential for an unprecedented federal investment and persistent attention to this problem, we can resolve the struggles of being under-connected and accelerate progress toward equitable learning and work opportunities for all students and families.

Vikki S. Katz, Ph.D., is an associate professor in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University, and co-author (with Victoria Rideout) of “Learning at Home While Under-Connected.”

Michael H. Levine, Ph.D., is senior vice president of Nickelodeon’s early learning service, Noggin, which creates educational media for children and families. He is co-author (with Lisa Guernsey) of "Tap, Click, Read: Growing Readers in a World of Screens.”

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

274K+
Followers
28K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#American#Hispanic#Digital Ambassador Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Internet
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
Nogales, AZNogales International

Guest Opinion: Close the digital divide

The worst of COVID-19 seems to be behind us for now, and as a doctor who has been at the forefront of this pandemic and helping my community of Nogales, I know we have new issues we are dealing with. Over 80 percent of adults have had at least one vaccine shot, and new cases are at levels that we haven’t seen this low since the pandemic hit the first few regions in March 2020.
Internetcapitolweekly.net

Greater broadband access is critical to closing the digital divide

During the past year, as the pandemic inflicted incalculable heartbreak and loss, internet connectivity helped Californians get through the worst public health crisis in over 100 years. Whether for remote work, school, a doctor’s appointment, or visiting loved ones far away, our computers proved essential for far more than answering...
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Wins 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner Of The Year - State And Local Governments Award

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML") today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year - State and Local Governments Award. SpringML was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping public sector customers fight against the pandemic using Google Cloud technologies.
Virginia Statestardem.com

Virginia putting $700M toward broadband, solving digital divide

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia is investing $700 million in federal COVID relief funds into extending broadband internet to rural and underserved areas of the state. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, announced plans to put American Rescue Plan money into a universal broadband effort. Virginia has an estimated 233,500 “unserved” locations needing internet infrastructure and access.
Technologynjhcn.org

Breaking the Digital Divide

Overcoming the digital divide has been a challenge throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Birdsong platform empowers users to feel more comfortable with technology and provides local resources at the touch of the screen. The City of Garfield, in partnership with its Age-Friendly Community Initiative, Generations for Garfield (G4G), the Public...
Internetthesalemnewsonline.com

Helping communities become digitally connected

Adoption of broadband has the potential to boost a community’s economic growth and quality of life. But in much of Missouri, especially rural areas, the high-bandwidth wirelines to connect households and businesses don’t exist. Helping more Missouri communities become digitally connected was the topic of a recent webinar by the...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
EconomyPosted by
Retirement Daily

Are Social Security Disability Benefits Set for Life?

Monthly payments received under Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) are generally set for as long as the disability continues, other than any cost-of-living adjustments. There is an opportunity to eventually defer benefits in return for more cash flow in the future, but the tradeoffs can make this decision challenging, as explained below.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Will Congress Change How The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Is Calculated?

Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) recently introduced a new bill that could change how the Social Security cost-of-living adjustments are calculated. The bill titled “Fair COLA for Seniors Act of 2021” would require the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E) to calculate what could be described as a fair Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for the 69 million Americans receiving SSI benefits.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer set to unveil new federal marijuana legalization bill

A comprehensive marijuana reform bill to federally legalize cannabis is rumored to be unveiled on Wednesday. The bill will reportedly empower small businesses over large alcohol and tobacco companies. The three senators behind the bill have all introduced marijuana legalization bills that never had hearings or votes. In an effort...
SocietyWashington Examiner

Why do so many young people like communism?

Communism continues to be viewed positively by a significant portion of the U.S. population, especially young people: 28% of Generation Z have a favorable view of communism, 30% view Marxism in the same manner, and only one-third understand the Chinese Communist Party has killed more than Nazism. The 28% of...
Economymit.edu

Who owns digital innovation? Who cares?

There’s little question that enterprises benefit from a focus on digital innovation. Gartner’s 2021 CIO Agenda Survey found that organizations that increase funding for digital innovation are nearly three times more likely to be leading performers than laggards as compared to their peers. A question often comes up, though: Who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy