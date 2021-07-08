Cancel
Collinsville, IL

Ameren Illinois Electric Vehicle Charging Plan Approved By ICC

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
COLLINSVILLE - Ameren Illinois, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), is today announcing the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved the company's electric vehicle charging tariff, which will help jump-start electric vehicle adoption and charging station installation in central and southern Illinois and accelerate progress on the state's green energy goals. The tariff, filed in August of 2020, allows the company to support the development of a network of charging infrastructure, Continue Reading

