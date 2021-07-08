Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Public Library branch opening July 17

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 12 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A new, 24,000 square foot Indianapolis Public Library branch is opening soon on the city's south side.

The West Perry library, located at 6650 South Harding Street, will have a grand opening celebration July 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Festivities will include live music, self-guided tours of the branch, a scavenger hunt, live animal meet and greets with Silly Safaris, a performance by dancers from the Burmese American Community Institute, Cinnamon the clown, and more.

The $9.2 million branch has a community meeting room that can hold 203 guests, a fireplace, a marketplace, computer stations, a children's and teen zone, and an inviting outdoor patio space.

It will have a variety of materials, including materials in Spanish and children’s Burmese language.

The West Perry branch will utilize solar panels to generate 75% of the annual electricity needs for the building.

