Illinois Announces First 'All In For The Win' Million-Dollar Winner Is From Chicago

ALTON - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has selected Alton Mayor David Goins for a prestigious appointment to America's Central Port District Board. "It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed to the board of America's Central Port Authority," Mayor Goins said. "I want to thank Governor Pritzker and the America Central Port Authority for their faith in me to place in such an important position, and I am committed to serve on this board to the best of my ability." Goins said he knows his appointment