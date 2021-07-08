Cancel
Illinois Announces First 'All In For The Win' Million-Dollar Winner Is From Chicago

RiverBender.com
SPRINGFIELD — The first winners of Illinois’ $10 million ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery have been chosen in the first drawings conducted by the Illinois Lottery. “Getting vaccinated is your shot to save lives and win big,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Especially with more dangerous variants spreading, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. I’m excited we’re able to offer enticing prizes to reward residents Continue Reading

Gov. Pritzker Appoints Alton Mayor David Goins To America's Central Port District Board

ALTON - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has selected Alton Mayor David Goins for a prestigious appointment to America's Central Port District Board. "It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed to the board of America’s Central Port Authority," Mayor Goins said. "I want to thank Governor Pritzker and the America Central Port Authority for their faith in me to place in such an important position, and I am committed to serve on this board to the best of my ability." Goins said he knows his appointment Continue Reading
Gov. Pritzker Announces SBA Assistance Approved For Dupage County For June Tornadoes

Residents and Businesses in DuPage County Can Apply for Low-Interest, Long-Term Loans to Boost Recovery SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the state’s request for assistance to help people and businesses in DuPage County from severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in June 2021. In addition to DuPage County, people and businesses in the contiguous Illinois counties of Cook, Kane, Kendall and Will also are Continue Reading

