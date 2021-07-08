Cancel
Attorney General Raoul Agrees To Mediator's Proposal In Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 12 days ago
CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement expressing support for a mediator’s proposal that will significantly improve the plan in Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy case. “I have been committed to reaching an agreement that holds Purdue and the Sackler family accountable for the opioid epidemic, which is why my office has worked diligently with a group of states advocating for increased accountability and transparency in a settlement agreement. Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

