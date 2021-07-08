Attorney General Raoul Agrees To Mediator's Proposal In Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy

It's not often you thumb your nose at $4.5 billion. But that's exactly how Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and several other state attorneys general have reacted to the amount the family that profited from Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has agreed to cough up. The settlement under consideration would resolve some 3,000 lawsuits filed by communities nationwide, which allege that the company and the family that owns it, the Sacklers, fueled the nation's opioid epidemic by improperly pushing the popular painkiller.