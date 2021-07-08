Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

'I'm breaking' Mother of South Baltimore homicide victim shares her loss

By Dave Detling
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFZqL_0arQ4gpX00

Ashley Dingle sits in her South Baltimore home surrounded by family and and photos of her son.

"He was my heart," Dingle said. "I had him when I was 18. He made me the woman that I am today."

Despite this mother's outward strength, she admits she's breaking.

"It's like there's a knife in me," she said, "I haven't slept in three days, three days."

Ashley lost her son Troy Rush to Baltimore gun violence on Tuesday.

According to Baltimore Police, the 19-year-old was inside a convenience store on West Pratt Street when a person shot him multiple times just before 7 a.m.

"Why would somebody take my son?" Ashley asked.

Family tells WMAR-2 News Troy was a father to a 4-year-old daughter and was excited to welcome a son in August.

"He loved that little girl," said Ashley. "Now she'll grow up without a father. This violence, these senseless killings have to end."

Friends and family said they plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Troy later this evening.

Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. You can also remain anonymous and call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 5

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Wmar 2 News Troy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related

Comments / 5

Community Policy