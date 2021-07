Olympic Surfing team member John John Florence is preparing for his first Olympic experience while dealing with an injury. The USA Surfing team was named a year ago when the Olympics were supposed to be happening. As we all know, the global pandemic pushed the Games back a year and in that time the athletes have been working to perfect their skills. John John Florence is coming off a rough 2019, having an injury that kept him out part of the year. As the second-highest-ranked American male on the WSL tour, Florence secured his place on the Olympic team, but there was more healing to be done.