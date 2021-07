Mrs. Anna M McBride (Sollenberger), 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Hearthstone Retirement Home where she had resided for the past six years. Born August 11, 1931 in Guilford Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ezra Grove and Mary Rebecca (Patterson) Sollenberger. She spent most of her life in the Shady Grove and Zullinger areas.