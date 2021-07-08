Cancel
Casper, WY

Town Crier: This Just In

By Sally Ann Shurmur
Star-Tribune
 13 days ago

Register now for Science Zone camps running July 19-23. Don’t miss your chance to get your young scientist enrolled in one of the Science Zone’s fun and engaging summer camps for 5 and 6 year olds. Check the Science Zone website (thesciencezone.org) to find a list of our camps for your child! Get registered for Shadow play now. Campers will learn about shadows by measuring how they change, we’ll learn about why the sun shines and sun safety, create sun prints and make a model of the sun-earth-moon system. We’ll even challenge our engineering skills by building and testing a solar oven to make solar smores! The Science Zone has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club to help with full day care and transportation from the Science Zone to the Club. Call for details.

