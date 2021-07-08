Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer Will Seek OK for Booster Shot That Could Fight Delta Variant

By Tracy Connor
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s some good news from Pfizer: Initial tests indicate that a COVID vaccine booster shot could dramatically improve protection against the virus and even the dreaded Delta variant. The drugmaker announced Thursday that it plans to seek federal approval for a third shot that would ideally be administered between six and 12 months after the second vaccine. At the same time, CNBC reports, Pfizer and BioNTech are also developing an updated vaccine that would be tailored to fight the more-contagious Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and many other countries.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Booster#Covid#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & Biotechnewsandguts.com

Pfizer Sees Diminishing Immunity in Vaccine; Seeks FDA Approval For Booster Shot

Bio-tech firm Pfizer says its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is showing signs of weakening immunity after six months. The company says it will seek emergency authorization from the FDA for a booster dose that will offer more protection against new strains of the virus, such as the highly contagious Delta variant. It’s the latest sign that people who are fully vaccinated will likely need a third dose of the vaccine at some point to be fully protected against the new COVID variants.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
WGAU

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19...
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

NRx Pharma Shares Blast Higher on Positive COVID News

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) skyrocketed Monday, after the company announced it will present evidence Wednesday that its drug aviptadil helps treat COVID-19 patients. Specifically, NRx said the treatment helps prevent cytokine storm. The presentation is slated for the Disease Control and Prevention Summit. NRx traded at $13.21, up 55%...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Drugmakers, pharmacies next targets for U.S. opioid settlements

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - With a $26 billion nationwide settlement in sight over claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) helped fuel a nationwide opioid epidemic, state and local governments will soon turn their attention to pharmacies and a handful of drugmakers.
Medical & BiotechKVIA

4 U.S. drug companies on verge of $26B opiod cases settlement

NEW YORK, NY — The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of government lawsuits over the toll of opioids across the U.S., a group of lawyers for local governments said Tuesday. The national...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Texas Stateruralradio.com

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

(NEW YORK) — A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Mexican highway robbers stole 7 million rounds of US-bound ammo

Armed assailants stopped and stole two trailer-loads of small-caliber ammunition, consisting of more than 7 million total rounds, bound for the U.S. on June 11. The Mexican newspaper Milenio reported the more than 7 million rounds of ammunition was valued at more than 55 million Mexican Pesos, more than $2.7 million USD. The theft took place on a highway in Mexico’s most violent state, Guanajuato.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Kudos: American Airlines Manager “Fires” Customer

We see all kinds of videos of people misbehaving at airports and on planes, though we don’t often see the consequences they suffer from their behavior. A video is going viral of an American Airlines manager telling a customer that she won’t be flying with American Airlines anymore, and he suggests she fly with Spirit instead.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Are You Breaking The Law With Your Drivers License?

Your driver's license is something we all carry, but did you know you may be breaking the law with your picture. Getting your driver's license renewed is don't one of the big things I look forward to doing. On the Arkansas side of town you will be waiting for your number to be called out then there is the quick questions the eye test and finally, you get your picture taken for your new license. The whole process is a little stressful for me, but did you know you may be breaking the law when it comes to taking your picture for your driver's license?
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Editorial: Dollars and sense in drug policies

Nassau County recently approved settlements totaling more than $26 million with pharmacy chains CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart and drug manufacturing giant Johnson & Johnson for their role in the ongoing opioid epidemic. This followed a $4.5 billion national settlement with the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy