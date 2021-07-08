Motorists share "Through to You" ahead of debut album
Toronto indie outfit Motorists have just shared a wonderfully crooning new single, "Through to You," a breezy jam that seamlessly fuses shoegaze, punk, and rock and roll. "Through to You" is the band's first release in anticipation of their debut record, Surrounded, slated for release on September 3rd. This first full length studio effort will be a great next step for Motorists, whose limited discography currently consists only of the EP From the Wreckage Vol. 1 from 2020. The Canadian trio is clearly trending upward here, as the track showcases delightfully catchy vocals, dynamic instrumentation, and a charming retro aesthetic.earmilk.com
