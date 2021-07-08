Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

This Michigan City Currently Has The Coolest Temperatures In U.S.

By Nathan Vandenburg
Posted by 
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may not be so here in Mid-Michigan, but Michigan actually has some of the coolest temperatures in the country right now, in one area of the state. Michigan is currently experiencing some cold air from our northern neighbors in Canada. Along with that cold air that traveled down to us, we're also seeing rain and clouds in a lot of areas in Michigan. As it currently stands, northern Lower Michigan is seeing temperatures around 50 today.

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Michigan City, IN
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Rogers City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Northern Michigan#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Rare Tropical Bird Spotted in Michigan for the First Time in History

A Michigan resident captured several images of a tropical bird documented in Michigan for the first time ever. In a first in state history, residents of Michigan have spotted multiple Roseate Spoonbills. The Roseate Spoonbill is an eye-catching bright pink, similar in color to a Flamingo. Roseate Spoonbill spends its year in South America and can be seen along the Gulf Coast and coastal regions in Central America.
AstronomyPosted by
1240 WJIM

Wondering Why We Have a Hazy Sky? Here’s the Answer

We have finally caught a break in the weather and it's been pretty nice, but those blue skies we long for are a lovely haze. What up?. It's the wildfires. Not here in Michigan, but the fires that are burning in parts of the Western United States and Canada. Yikes! They have generated smoke plumes that are floating all the way to the Great Lakes. Thanks California!
Lexington, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

Reasons Why You Need to Take a Weekend Trip to Lexington, Michigan

Are you someone who's always searching for their next adventure? Lexington, Michigan is the next city you need to put on your list. The Blue Water area used to be my old stomping grounds for a period of time and there are so many places worth visiting. Not only is it a great place to get away but they have live entertainment, but delicious food and drink. There are several surrounding cities to check out too.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Why Are People Waiting So Long To Head Back To Church In Michigan

Before we begin, I just wanted to clarify that the photos of the EMPTY church parking lots used in this article were taken AFTER service at both churches. These photos were taken at local churches and used as only a point of reference. I can only speak on attendance at one of the churches and I can state that the lot in the photo used below was a little over a quarter full when I went to 11 am service.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

25 of the Best Lakes in Michigan

Listen, if I sat here and named all of Michigan's lakes we'd be here until 2022. So, I narrowed it down to twenty five lakes that you need to visit at least once, maybe twice, in your life. We left out the Great Lakes because those are obvious choices!. We...
Wayne County, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

What a Mess, Major Flooding Closes Portions of I-94, I-96 and I-75

It's a real mess in southeast Michigan today as the rain is causing major flooding on several major highways in the metro Detroit area. Residents and commuters were just dealing with this a few weeks ago, now it's happening all over again. The rain isn't over yet either, more storms and a chance of severe weather are in the forecast today and that could last into Saturday. Southeast Michigan could see another 3-4 inches of total rainfall.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Pure Michigan Campaign Celebrates 15 Years

Probably the best tourism campaign in the country is celebrating it's 15th year. The 'Pure Michigan' advert is commemorating its 15th year by releasing limited edition Michigan prints. Brian Walline is an artist from Ann Arbor who was tasked with creating the artwork. Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan...
Lansing, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

The Ultimate Guide to Every County Fair Within Two Hours of Lansing

We think it is pretty safe to say Michigan is right up there with the best of them when it comes to putting on some pretty great county fairs. Of course, there are plenty of small towns and communities that come together to make these happen for fair enthusiasts everywhere and that is why we figured we would put together a one-stop shop for you to plan which fairs you'll be having your fun at this summer.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan Dog Caught on Video Accidentally Starting House Fire

The family dog's innocent mistake lead to a house fire. The terrifying moment was caught on the indoor security camera. This adorable golden retriever in Lake Orion, Michigan is named Finn. Finn's human, Richard Veyna, recently put his pup on a diet. That might be why the fury family member waited for Veyna to take his kids to school before checking both sides of the kitchen island for snacks. Finn was going for the yummy cotton candy that was left on the stove. Oh yeah, important note: that kitchen island include a stove top. (Scroll down for the full video.)
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

See 50 of Michigan’s Must-Drive Roads

Ahhh...the Michigan Roadtrip. It's something fun to do ANYtime of year. There are literally thousands upon thousands of things to do in our state. I wouldn't be surprised if there were millions. And where can you see some of these cool things – big, small, or relatively unknown? Why, mostly down the back roads, dirt roads, and side roads.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

The First Pizza Place in Michigan, 1949

There are two Michigan pizza places that are noted as Michigan "firsts". The first official pizza restaurant is Fricano's Pizza Tavern, which opened in Grand Haven in 1949, owned by Gus Fricano. The other one of note is Buddy's. Now, to avoid any arguments, it's known that Buddy's in Detroit...
Detroit, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

Flying Out Of Detroit Metro? This Is Why Food And Drinks Are So Expensive

America, you are now free to move about the country. I recently took a trip to Alaska (on vacation) flying on Alaska Airlines from out of (and returning to) Detroit Metro. We're all getting back to normal and getting back to traveling. Booking flights and seeing sights. In record numbers no less after the pandemic. Some airlines can't keep up with the demand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy