Champaign, IL

New colorful mural covers Franklin STEAM Academy's cafeteria

By Sophia Espinosa
WAND TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - A mural with a message - Franklin STEAM Academy's cafeteria has come to life. Students at Franklin STEAM Middle School Academy, alongside art teacher Mandy Danowitz and resident artist Marcus Flinn, designed a mural in the school's cafeteria. The students are a part of the academy's first summer session. The colorful mural transformed the space with the messages of peace, love, empowerment, justice, and culture.

