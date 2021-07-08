New colorful mural covers Franklin STEAM Academy's cafeteria
CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - A mural with a message - Franklin STEAM Academy's cafeteria has come to life. Students at Franklin STEAM Middle School Academy, alongside art teacher Mandy Danowitz and resident artist Marcus Flinn, designed a mural in the school's cafeteria. The students are a part of the academy's first summer session. The colorful mural transformed the space with the messages of peace, love, empowerment, justice, and culture.www.wandtv.com
